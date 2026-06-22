the "allyship" trap + political abusers' lies

so much of what is holding us back are the intentionally curated stories designed, for centuries, to constrain your thinking and disorient you from our collective power. this is why i try to take sledgehammers to the load-bearing walls of those stories, so that people can see the real circuitry of our power living behind the artifice of theirs. we can tell a new story, which will share new beliefs, which will inspire different conduct, which manifests as a materially different reality— which could be so much better than what we have now (for everyone). nothing changes if nothing changes. change the story, shift practice, change the world.

I need you to listen to me. Stop saying these abusers have power. They do not. They have money. They have drones and spyware. They have the levers of institutional control. That is all they have. The only reason you think this is power is because you have been propagandized your entire life by oligarch owned cinema that glorifies war, surveillance, and bribery. That’s not power. It’s coercive control. The only play power have ever lived, and will ever live is with the people, and I need you to grasp this because the only thing holding this up is our collective belief in the lie that coercive control is power. You do not need to control people when there is power involved. Power is a current— an energetic field that flows through all of us. Wherever we direct our time, talents, and energy is where power flows. When people say: “all power to the people,” it’s not a riddle— it’s a crystallization of wisdom reminding us that when we give our time, attention, and energy to each other and move together as if we (not the well-coiffed thieves) have a right to move in the direction of our collective liberation, we become unstoppable. Which is exactly why the commentariat keeps you stuck in the question of red or blue, of congress, of stock markets, of who said what and who’s mad about it. If we behaved as if we have the power to move outside and around the institutions that abuse us, there is literally nothing you and I cannot do— because power has only ever flowed through us, and these thieves have been draining us dry for too long, while ripping holes in the social fabric. We have the power. Everything else is artifice.

References

Grace Lee Boggs, The Next American Revolution

Adrienne Maree Brown, Emergent Strategy

Akela Lacy “Police Chased the Wrong Men, Then Shot Him and Watched Him as He Bled Out”

Brandi Morin, “The Painkiller: Why Residential School Denialism is Surging”

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Jim Bourg, ✨onehellofahell✨, PJ Schuster, Laura Tompkins, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.