I’m tired on this Trans Day of Visibility (TDOV), but I’m about to give a talk to a group of students about building hyper-local parallel systems of support using The Daisy Chain.

Remember this, please, for those of y’all using The Daisy Chain in your communities: a disabled multiethnic trans person developed this tool.

My identity isn’t immaterial to The Daisy Chain, because I have lived in and learned from marginalized communities, who have always had to make a way out of no way. The Daisy Chain isn’t my story; it is the collective wisdom of marginalized groups who have survived what they were not meant to survive.

Why This TDOV Message Matters

No matter how hostile they tell you multiethnic trans people are, or how disposable they tell you disabled people are, I want you to remember that even after I’d been run out of my house by white Christian nationalists, I didn’t just duck my head and hide. I got louder. I used my skills as an educator, organizer, and technical writer to develop a tool that helps people employ mass-cooperation in their neighborhoods— to help each other hold the line and bolster the multifaceted work of democracy-protectors.

We need to move past trans days of visibility and toward days of trans solidarity. Your trans neighbors, of all ages, need you right now. I’m writing this post to point out that solidarity is not a one-way street. I’m your trans neighbor, and I’ve been working in solidarity with people across the US, and internationally, who are using The Daisy Chain to organize themselves.

If people using The Daisy Chain want to honor me, do so by recognizing the contributions and humanity of your scapegoated neighbors. Get loud in spaces where we cannot. Stop letting fascists abuse, abduct, and unalive us.

We are not okay, and we are still out here doing solidarity work alongside you. Our calls for solidarity, in turn, isn’t charity. It’s a call for a return to right relationship.

We got to this sunken place by allowing white supremacists to cultivate a willful ignorance about on whose shoulders, bones, and land we’ve been standing. The fascists who tell you “war is peace” and “freedom isn’t free,” have done so to create a state of amnesia around those who have always labored for our collective liberation. (Spoiler: it ain’t them.)

Fascists like to make cutsie, faux-outraged propaganda about my they/them pronouns. But I speak, and have always spoken, from a place of we/us. Don’t get fooled by white-supremacist billionaire bullshit.

In solidarity,

Dr. G, Your Trans 2S Neighbor