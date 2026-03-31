your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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David G's avatar
David G
5d

Thank you for speaking up. God bless you.

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE's avatar
CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE
5d

Indeed.

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