your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Pablo Andreu's avatar
Pablo Andreu
2h

I'm abroad now, but local activism and community-building is something I'm going to do more of when I get back to the U.S. I'm always leery of organizing online, including on Substack, because the gatekeepers of all of these platforms are not our friends. Local is where it starts.

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Rebecca Parr Cioffi's avatar
Rebecca Parr Cioffi
11h

Thank you. I’ve been losing myself and my personal power.

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