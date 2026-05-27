we are the ocean — by (me) ✨your weirdo friend✨ and flightlessblrbs

this is not a think piece or an intellectual exercise. i did not start this blog to prove i’m smart. i don’t need that validated. i’m here to help people organize in a way that returns power to their communities and keeps it there.

a primer on what power actually is

so much of what we call politics is essentially a giant, expensive ritual to keep us vesting our power in systems that are being weaponized against us, and were actually sort of explicitly designed that way from the outset.

this is the thing i need you to really understand: politics is theater that lives on top of our actual power. power literally lives in you and me and everyone you know. it flows through us; it always has. it always will. you cannot make a huge group of people do something without their implicit and/or explicit consent. you and i invest our power. we lend it to a system, in exchange for some social proof that investment is working for us. politics is the theater, the pageantry, designed to prove and perform the story that the system is “working for us.” it’s absolutely not working for us, and it never really has. we loan this system our power, and we can repossess it.

my aim is to reorient you to where power lives, learn how to build it, learn how to practice it, and learn how to keep it. why is this an important skillset to learn? because the people running this joint desperately need you to believe that the only way you can get what you want is by asking for breadcrumbs in a system that is intentionally being rigged against you. they want you to think your only recourse is voting, showing up to complain at a school board, holding signs outside once a month, or calling your elected officials. i’m not saying participating in the system isn’t valuable, even now. please vote. definitely show up to school boards and city council meetings. do all that, but know that’s not where your power lives.

why is this important? because when people behind institutional levers act with impunity, as if they are not responsible to a larger community, what you get when you keep appealing to weaponized institutions is a whole lot of demoralization. when institutions are abusive, you have to learn to move around them and, to do that, you need to remember where your power lives.

bad actors need you to think you are powerless without institutional levers and that anything you want to see happen must go through them.

neighbor, that is not how power works.

you can learn to reclaim your power and practice it with your neighbors— and build a nest for it— so that manipulators won’t be able to fool and abuse you again.

we are not helpless. we are under-organized, and the organizing we need to do does not stem from appealing to abusive systems for incremental change. when a people learns to reclaim their power, en mass, the institutions shift with us and adapt to us or fall away.

we do not have to ask for permission to do this work— it’s just that we’ve been trained by a predatory system to believe we don’t have power. i’ve been writing about this kind of organizing and referring to it with the visual metaphor of a “daisy chain.” i’m going to link to a brief write-up of the concept below, but i wanted to share with you that, this summer, i’m going to publish (for free) and teach (again for free) a longer, more substantial, and adaptable version of the daisy chain. if you’re new to my writing, please check out this piece:

if you’re a subscriber, you know my stuff is free and without a paywall. i don’t want your money. i want you to learn what power is— because you and i do not have to exhaust ourselves by “chopping from the top.” the way we’ve been doing things is the hard, soul-sucking way, where we constantly appeal to power for bread crumbs— which is ultimately fruitless, because this system is built like a hydra. people behind institutional levers will always (if allowed) abuse systems to keep themselves atop a social hierarchy.

the actual way to get stuff done is by moving from the ground up: shifting the culture around the systems, reclaiming out power in the process, and, ultimately, forcing systems to adapt (or die) around us.

what i am talking about here is mass-cooperation.

we don’t need to move mountains. we are the mountain.

we’ve just been lulled into a great forgetting.

let me help you remember.

enjoy this? awesome! my work is always free. recommend me to a friend.

Refer a friend