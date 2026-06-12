your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Cryn Johannsen's avatar
Cryn Johannsen
14h

The parasitic bunkerclass—that’s what I call them.

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
Morpho's avatar
Morpho
13h

The only thing I dispute is the classification of barnacle as a politician. Barnacles are much more important.

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3 replies by ✨your weirdo friend✨ and others
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