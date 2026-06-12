won’t be beet — by flightlessblrbs

The political class does not “earn” money. Everything they live on, their wages, their healthcare, their retirement, their rigging of stocks, sometimes, even their housing— comes from the people’s money and labor. They offer no material benefit to the people they claim to represent; they lie to us and then steal from us. Politicians are, far more often than not and with precious few exceptions, people who have come to learn that proximity to the treasury and public lands is “easy money.” They. Are. Pickpockets. Pilferers. Propagandists. The reason why there’s an entire-ass media apparatus that treats them like famous heroes (and villains) is so that you’ll see them as iconic untouchable figures, instead of the weak grifters they have always been. That’s why they’re more invested in keeping brutal economic and political systems in place (abuse disorients people and keeps them in freeze): they want to keep feasting off our labor like vultures and they need us to play dead to continue to do that. Now that climate collapse is here, they are doing everything to ensure, as a matter of policy and economic orchestration, that regular human beings die first. That’s why they’re treating our institutions and the earth itself as a business they can liquidate, because, to them, our labor, our bodies, and the land under our feet is nothing more than “assets” on a ledger— which is pretty audacious for a class of people who are, like the billionaires criminals who bought them, skivers, barnacles, and do-nothings. Most of what gets passed off as legislation is written by corporations; politicians don’t even pretend to work for us. You are being hoodwinked. This isn’t about one party; it is the dry rot of the entire gd political apparatus.