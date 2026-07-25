be a stone — by flightlessblrbs

Polite society will get you killed. It is rooted in white supremacy, a racialized and gendered system of extraction, and the greatest lie of all: that those who manipulate and scheme to hoard resources are “successful.” They are grotesque. Stop being polite. Stop wanting what they want. Stop aspiring to be them, when their response to climate collapse is to let you die. Polite society in the face of climate collapse will lead to cascading genocides. Instead: Be active. Be angry. Be setting boundaries. Be saying exactly how you feel and what you think. Be honest about your emotions and feel them. Be loving people in action by showing up for them in everyday life. Be so goddamn sincere that you find your own true north. Be moving in the direction of where you can use your gifts [you do have them]. Be willing to seem “rude” so as to create an agitation around death-dealing culture and it’s many thought-stopping cliches. Be defiantly hopeful, grounded in the truth that soft-handed vulture capitalists, who have never actually worked a day in their lives, have a poverty of imagination about what everyday people can accomplish. Be taking no bullshit from a single goddamn avatar of wealth and po-lite soci-ety— because these avatars are practiced in gaslighting you into denying your own reality and convincing you to wait for someone to save you who will never come. Be naming names out loud, instead of suffering abuse in silence. Be believing the truth-tellers who face societal rejection for speaking up. Now is not only the time to speak the truth but to shame the devils, who have crawled out of their festering woodwork to poison the social fabric with their bigotry and obscene talk of alleged supremacy. Be dealing in social and economic and cooperative consequences. Be someone who will not take no for an answer when it comes to the question of whether or not our lives and our planet matter. Be brave, knowing that courage cannot exist unless one stands in their fear, without trying to change it, and does the thing anyway. Be heads-on-a-swivel hyper-aware of how these thieving jackals have weaponized the theatrics of bigotry and violence in order to keep regular-ass people busy hating themselves and hating each other, while these same jackals loot our lives. This is these people’s play. It is always their play. They are uncreative. They are lazy, entitled, and stupid. Worse, their character is lacking; they require constant attention and praise. They have no disposition to lead and yet pay thousands in advertising dollars to convince you their cuffed oxford sleeves equal discernment. They do not. They never have. Let the gloss of campaign adverts raise your hackels and your suspicion of all that glitters. Our trust belongs in people with earned social capital, not trust funds and legacy backing. People who have not lived in struggle do not know how to lead a people out of struggle. Let this be a moment of great awakening that disabuses us of the belief that heads of institutions are leaders; they are puppets of vulture class. Each and every one. Let us find the audacity to organize ourselves and remake self-governance in the People’s image. We must save ourselves, and to take the first step, we have to stop being polite.