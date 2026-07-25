your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Patrick Williams's avatar
Patrick Williams
11h

Stop being polite. These are some wise words. I believe young people and women will lead our nation from this abyss of corruption and inequality.

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Karen Silkworm's avatar
Karen Silkworm
4h

100%. Yes. p.s. Folks naturally fawn. I find it easy to be polite (or silent) and also easy to tell the truth. It can be done. You just have to steel yourself for being unpopular or worse. I have been lonely my entire life because of it but I do not care. Someone has to be the heavy. My kids were raised with the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth and they seem better prepared for real life because of it.

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