your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Lucy A Howey's avatar
Lucy A Howey
19h

You say you're not a Christian, but that was the most Christian thing I've read coming out of this here country in a quite a while!

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Tracy Blackburn's avatar
Tracy Blackburn
19h

They all hate Jesus. I’m an atheist ex-Catholic. 12 years of daily religious instruction. I don’t hate Jesus. In fact, we are totally simpatico. Much like Jesus, I hate the hypocrisy of the rich people running the religious institutions. I reject religion because God resides in my neighbors. God IS my neighbor, not some invisible sky wizard who grants wishes. I live more by the teaching of Josh, itinerant day worker and loudmouth influencer, than they do.

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