the anti-christ is not donald trump, bibi netanyahu, vladimir putin, peter thiel, or elon musk. it is capitalism. it is wendigo. the men i mention are avatars of hollow greed. they are anti-christ, in the sense that they live outside and against the life of jesus of nazareth. this is why capitalism always wraps itself in the flag and the bible— to make itself unimpeachable while sowing division and resentment. this system, capitalism, is rooted in settler colonialism, chattel slavery, and a racial apartheid that teaches poor whites and class-aspiring minorities to hate themselves rather than rise up with everyone else. late capitalism has gone malignant. the very people who destroyed this ecosystem are now looting governments to wage cascading genocides so that they can continue to hoard resources as the planet burns. jesus christ flipped the money-changers’ tables for the same reason he drove out the charlatans. this timeline being imposed upon us is false, antithetical to goodness, and hostile to life. the people hijacking our governments don’t give a shit whether we live or die. in fact, they hope we will die, and they’re doing everything to ensure that— while wrecking the institutions and laws that preserve our lives while gaslighting us that we’re “the enemy within.” i don’t care how many bullshit billions they put into their slogans that it’s yet-another marginalized group who’s the “real” danger. the mask hasn’t just slipped. it has shattered. zombie capitalism is fascism’s purest expression: everything and everyone is disposable— there are no values but profit. so yes, what we are up against here aren’t red hats. the mark of the beast has, and ever shall be, mammon. that’s what we’re up against here. these greedy fuckers are intentionally trying to kill us and build beachfront pedophile villas on our bones—run on human slavery and “the purge” as reality television. mark my fucking words. look. i’m not, myself, a christian, but if the bible is a popular book, maybe its metaphors can point toward certain things. for example, maybe some of us were taught to spend our lives waiting on some devil to appear, when the devil’s been all up in our face this whole time, telling you to fear your neighbor and cut their throats for profit. nothing about the economic system we live in is christ-like. that dude straight up said: “give your money to the poor and follow me.” the good news that guy preached wasn’t about some far-off hopeful land in the sky. he was teaching people to feed and heal and accept each other. he told his neighbors who, like him, were living under occupation, that they were children of god. i mean, if you listen to the man speak, listen to his sermons, he’s telling people of another way they can live—right now. jesus, to my estimation, was telling people of a way they might live, under occupation, that could feasibly collectively free them from occupation. and, to be clear, i suspect that’s why he was really killed: because his vision of the divine clashed with the machinations of greed. i think this is why so many of our prophets have been killed— they highlight the theater of politics and piety while pointing to the soft-handed cowards and their insatiable greed. there is a reason peter thiel talks to you about the anti-christ: the life he has been living and that he wants to mete out on the people and the planet is so contrary to the life of jesus of nazareth that all he can think to do (like every mediocre narcissist before him) is project his filthiness onto others. notice who thiel does not speak of: he does not speak of jesus of nazareth or his clear warning that a camel would sooner pass through the eye of a needle than a rich man were to enter heaven. peter thiel and his owners are not interested in heaven. oh, no. they fancy themselves gods already— because they are “richer than gods.” and, as peter thiel says, it’s important to emphasize religion and the anti-christ, because it helps distract away from the billions of dollars you stole through pentagon loopholes. anyway, i’m no christian, but i’m pretty confident, jesus christ (if he ever existed) was anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist— and very much on the side of oppressed and misunderstood people everywhere. since we’re on the topic, i also think it’s telling that when he talked about where his followers could find him, he didn’t speak of a church. he said: wherever two or three gather in my name. i have a feeling people in power want you to believe simply invoking the name of jesus, together in the same room, makes god present. i disagree on the emphasis. to gather in one’s name means to enact that person’s beliefs as a way to honor them. i think this may also be why i see church as so much bullshit. jesus never talked about people dressing nice to sing about him with neighbors and judge on other people who aren’t there. he told people the kingdom of heaven was doing good in the here and now. so many christians went and did the opposite. and then y’all wonder why so many people only “accepted” christianity from the receiving end of a sword. it’s a fucking mockery. dude’s been telling us money is the root of all evil this whole ass time, but you let some rich white dudes tell you the devil is your neighbor. if we were illiterate, that’d be one thing, but we can read— and some of y’all have been sitting with these dude’s words for years. jesus of nazareth wasn’t a christian. he was a community organizer who saw the divine in other human beings. if there’s anything worth holding onto about his story, for me anyhow, it’s this. i honestly don’t know how actual christians are handling the paradox of this moment, because i’d be experiencing a serious crisis of faith about now. as for me, i’m just exhausted.