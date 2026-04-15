Consensual sex between adults who society doesn’t (want to) understand is somehow “bad” according to Republicans— but a forty-year-old man raping a twelve-year-old child is somehow… something they do understand and accept as part of their culture.

This has always been the brand of the Republican party, and I say that as an apartisan person— this is the political party that has always tried to lower the age of consent and protect the legalized rape of children they refer to as “child marriage.”

What you’re seeing right now, with the GOP protecting child rapists, isn’t an aberration related to Donald Trump; this has been who they were the whole time. How many Republican politicians and judges are exposed as rapists of women and children? The venn diagram is a full fucking circle— this is the brand.

That’s also the reason MAGA, the pedophile class, is coming for trans people right now: Abusers always find some vulnerable person onto whom they can offload their own offenses. It’s the only way to remain in power, because, eventually, people catch onto the grift and call it out— best to distract the public with a new demonized group to throw them off the scent.

This is the formula for how Republicans maintain their political stranglehold: