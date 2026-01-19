your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Peaceful activism

A recording from your weirdo friend and Walter Rhein's live video
your weirdo friend's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
your weirdo friend and Walter Rhein
Jan 19, 2026
Get more from your weirdo friend in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 weirdo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture