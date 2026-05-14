your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GhostoftheWhiteRose's avatar
GhostoftheWhiteRose
19h

YES- "please understand that your most powerful form of protest isn’t holding a sign in a crowd but of showing up in your neighborhood. it WILL be the thing that turns the tide, that saves our collective lives." This is what keeps us together here in MN. I'm an introvert, so this tip might be helpful for some to build community if you have any "foot traffic" in front of your house. Some neighbors put out little free food pantry exchanges where you can donate and take items. I'm planning on putting out extra veggies from our garden this summer for neighbors to take. I've also given neighbors my extra native plants, a good convo starter. These have been some low intensity encounters that help foster community. You can put your own spin on this to make it work for you. Even a garage sale could be a way to get to know neighbors.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
20h

I’d rather do it here where others who might be in my position can get help:

I live in a neighborhood of very very rich people. Most of them live on the lake in our community, with houses and toys worth more than most of the rest of us can ever imagine. They are the .1%.

What is happening now in our country has had a huge impact on those of us who are NOT in that category, while our wealthy neighbors are buying new everything and remodeling their houses. For the majority of those people, this is a second if not third home (yeah, I know)

Our HOA has gone up 100% in five years and our water is the most expensive in the state. They don’t care one whiff and will make you cringe trying to justify the fees because of “all the amenities” which they DONT use. (We are subsidizing our crappy golf course by $700k per year😭)

Please… how do I get them to stop and listen to me? I’ve tried and I’m politely told that they don’t really care and they must get back to feed the dog, or something similar.

Suggestions?? How do does one get through to these people?!?

Reply
Share
2 replies by ✨your weirdo friend✨ and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 weirdo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture