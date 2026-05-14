our most effective form of protest right now is actively showing up in our neighborhoods
“in your neighborhood” — a collaborative illustration between flightlessblrbs and ✨your weirdo friend✨, inspired by every kid’s favorite street
listen. hear me out. i am an introvert. i don’t like to bother people. i used to worry, when i walked away, whether or not i was annoying.
you know, trauma residue of being around too many people who tell you you’re too much and somehow also not enough. being around people like that can break a person’s spirit. it can make you small and keep you smaller. it can isolate you, even when you know the isolation is killing you. i mention this for a reason, our isolation from each other is going to get us killed. our survival depends on us being more social (not para-social) than we’ve ever been before.
i didn’t personally learn to really talk and really listen to people until i’d moved hours away from my father.
first, it felt like sky-diving. then, i worried i’d feel over-exposed. then i worried my openness toward others would come with a string of expectations that would leave me masking and depleted. i also used to worry a lot about conflict, to the point i’d ghost to avoid it. unlearning all of this requires practice— stubbornness, curiosity.
again, i tell you all of this, because it is essential you learn to talk to people. it is the single first step we all need to develop, right now, because learning to talk to people in your neighborhood is exactly how powerful social movements begin.
our practicing right relationship with our neighbors is going to be the exactly what saves our lives. community is where our literal power has always lived. it’s why they keep us so isolated and divided and fearful of one another— hopped up on scapegoating.
please understand that your most powerful form of protest isn’t holding a sign in a crowd but actively showing up in your neighborhood.
it WILL be the thing that turns the tide, that saves our collective lives.
i understand just how terrifying it is to talk, to risk being seen, to risk being misunderstood. but i promise you: not only is it worth it but it’s also your greatest (and often untapped) superpower.
🌼 if you’re someone who struggles to take the first step, i want to help you. DM me your questions on the topic of “how do i talk to people in my neighborhood” and i’ll host some lives where we re-learn how to be people in our neighborhoods.
Love has never been a popular movement. And no one’s ever wanted, really, to be free. The world is held together, really it is held together, by the love and the passion of a very few people. Otherwise, of course, you can despair. Walk down the street of any city, any afternoon, and look around you. What you’ve got to remember is what you’re looking at is also you. Everyone you’re looking at is also you. You could be that person. You could be that monster, you could be that cop. And you have to decide, in yourself, not to be.
―James Baldwin
YES- "please understand that your most powerful form of protest isn’t holding a sign in a crowd but of showing up in your neighborhood. it WILL be the thing that turns the tide, that saves our collective lives." This is what keeps us together here in MN. I'm an introvert, so this tip might be helpful for some to build community if you have any "foot traffic" in front of your house. Some neighbors put out little free food pantry exchanges where you can donate and take items. I'm planning on putting out extra veggies from our garden this summer for neighbors to take. I've also given neighbors my extra native plants, a good convo starter. These have been some low intensity encounters that help foster community. You can put your own spin on this to make it work for you. Even a garage sale could be a way to get to know neighbors.
I’d rather do it here where others who might be in my position can get help:
I live in a neighborhood of very very rich people. Most of them live on the lake in our community, with houses and toys worth more than most of the rest of us can ever imagine. They are the .1%.
What is happening now in our country has had a huge impact on those of us who are NOT in that category, while our wealthy neighbors are buying new everything and remodeling their houses. For the majority of those people, this is a second if not third home (yeah, I know)
Our HOA has gone up 100% in five years and our water is the most expensive in the state. They don’t care one whiff and will make you cringe trying to justify the fees because of “all the amenities” which they DONT use. (We are subsidizing our crappy golf course by $700k per year😭)
Please… how do I get them to stop and listen to me? I’ve tried and I’m politely told that they don’t really care and they must get back to feed the dog, or something similar.
Suggestions?? How do does one get through to these people?!?