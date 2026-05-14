“in your neighborhood” — a collaborative illustration between flightlessblrbs and ✨your weirdo friend✨, inspired by every kid’s favorite street

listen. hear me out. i am an introvert. i don’t like to bother people. i used to worry, when i walked away, whether or not i was annoying.

you know, trauma residue of being around too many people who tell you you’re too much and somehow also not enough. being around people like that can break a person’s spirit. it can make you small and keep you smaller. it can isolate you, even when you know the isolation is killing you. i mention this for a reason, our isolation from each other is going to get us killed. our survival depends on us being more social (not para-social) than we’ve ever been before.

i didn’t personally learn to really talk and really listen to people until i’d moved hours away from my father.

first, it felt like sky-diving. then, i worried i’d feel over-exposed. then i worried my openness toward others would come with a string of expectations that would leave me masking and depleted. i also used to worry a lot about conflict, to the point i’d ghost to avoid it. unlearning all of this requires practice— stubbornness, curiosity.

again, i tell you all of this, because it is essential you learn to talk to people. it is the single first step we all need to develop, right now, because learning to talk to people in your neighborhood is exactly how powerful social movements begin.

our practicing right relationship with our neighbors is going to be the exactly what saves our lives. community is where our literal power has always lived. it’s why they keep us so isolated and divided and fearful of one another— hopped up on scapegoating.

please understand that your most powerful form of protest isn’t holding a sign in a crowd but actively showing up in your neighborhood. it WILL be the thing that turns the tide, that saves our collective lives.

i understand just how terrifying it is to talk, to risk being seen, to risk being misunderstood. but i promise you: not only is it worth it but it’s also your greatest (and often untapped) superpower.

🌼 if you’re someone who struggles to take the first step, i want to help you. DM me your questions on the topic of “how do i talk to people in my neighborhood” and i’ll host some lives where we re-learn how to be people in our neighborhoods.

Love has never been a popular movement. And no one’s ever wanted, really, to be free. The world is held together, really it is held together, by the love and the passion of a very few people. Otherwise, of course, you can despair. Walk down the street of any city, any afternoon, and look around you. What you’ve got to remember is what you’re looking at is also you. Everyone you’re looking at is also you. You could be that person. You could be that monster, you could be that cop. And you have to decide, in yourself, not to be. ―James Baldwin

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