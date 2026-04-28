Dear, Substack community. You know I keep my content here free because, for now, I have gainful employment and can afford rent.

If you have ever wanted to support my writing, please do so by donating what you can to help Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.’s husband, Wes, who is struggling with a debilitating flareup that requires very expensive medicine.

If you cannot donate, please share this post.

Together, as neighbors, we can save Wes’s life and show Elizabeth much needed support. Thank you for reading this.