Rebecca Parr Cioffi
You are a leader. Keep helping us stay on course because I feel like a black shroud is covering me. But I purchased 24 inexpensive whistles to hand out around Phoenix. And these women who have helped clean my and my family’s homes, I’ve asked them if they are running late to text me that they’re ok. Now I’ve asked them to stay out of big box stores for their cleaning supplies. I have DoorDash delivery and whatever they need will be sent to their house and we’ll square up later. Big deal, huh? But it was one tangible thing I could do. ❤️

Dr. Susan Jeffers said “Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway “. Also the title of her book 📕

