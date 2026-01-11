Recently, a gay pastor in Minneapolis was interviewed by a journalist about his encounter with ICE. They threw him in a detention vehicle, and on two separate occasions, an ICE agent returned to the vehicle and asked if he was “afraid yet.“ Each time he was asked that question, the pastor said: “I am not afraid.” Eventually, the ICE agent let him go because they said it wouldn’t be “fun“ anyhow because was “white.”

I am writing you this because I want you to remember that you can also be afraid and do something anyway. Renee Nicole Good was very likely afraid. She did it anyway, and though in tragedy, her life will change the course of history.

Neighbor, if we are to survive this together, I need you to understand that there is something greater than fear. On the other side of fear is where miracles happen. You are child of the universe, made of infinite stuff. You are so much bigger than fear.

Never forget this. Money, violence, and surveillance are the weakest forms of power. Fascism is a confidence game; 90% is terror management.

We can become bigger than our fears when we get involved with our neighbors in our local communities, and realize our collective capacity for good.

They executed our neighbor in cold blood, smeared her name, and labeled her a terrorist, because they want us afraid. In fact, they need us afraid in order to destroy our democracy.

Hold fast to this inconvenient truth for fascists: democracy does not exist in institutions, buildings, elected offices, or pieces of parchment. Democracy is an action verb, an expression of how to be around one another. Democracy is a flame that exists in each of us. What remains is for us to act in cooperative, compassionate, and creative ways— building hyper-local parallel systems of support so that we have the stamina to oust a budding white Christian nationalist, technofascist dictatorship.

Neighbors, these men are weak. Gaslighting is a sign of fear, and clinging to power through violence hemorrhages support from autocrats. I know this is scary, and it is okay to be scared and do it anyway.

Do not give up the ship, when the wind is in our sails.

Hold fast for Renee Nicole Good— and for every other neighbor who has been mowed down by the cruelty of weak men.

The people will prevail the moment they reclaim their neighborhoods as a site of agency, solidarity, and resistance.