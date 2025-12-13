your weirdo friend

Kathryn
Dec 13

My opinion only:

It is unimaginable to those people precisely because they can’t even allow themselves to picture it, let alone sit with it.

My parents were completely in denial that it even “happened”.

We never talked about it.

Ever.

Soooo… I know those people who say it’s “unimaginable.” I lived with them.

Thank you for this space💜

Susan Theriault
Dec 13

Hi wierdo. I dislike calling you that, by the way. I recently ordered nobody’s child on Audible because I had credits. I also ordered an audiobook on transgender that a nice guy from Canada told me about. Right now I can’t recall his name. My mind is like that often. I can’t remember my grandkids names sometimes. They are twins the two of them and 2 1/2 years old. I was talking to the Canada man and he told be how he’s currently living in Canada and that ice has a list of transgender folks to catch. That appalls me as much as the raping of children. This world is sick today. I can’t wait for you know who to die.

I was listening to someone, I can remember who, and I only heard it today— about the worst of worst, the ICE people being recruited. It made me wonder how and when are we going to get rid of and stop Trumps secret cache. So many criminals out there rounding up innocents who are brown or black in skin color. It makes we want to puke.

Thank you for fighting the good fight and helping your students. That’s so kind of you. I’m sorry you are getting abused by these government types. How evil so many people truly are. I never realized it , being fully aware of how our government has brought so many rotten and bruised apples into the peck, until today learning more about these ICE enemies.

I enjoyed seeing you on the show with the redhead lady and the guy with the beard. Of course I can’t think of their names again. But thank you for getting in these various Substack shows so we can learn from your experience. Hugs to you, my recent new friend❤️❤️❤️

