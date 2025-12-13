to my neighbors who aren’t survivors of sexual abuse : written by a survivor of childhood sexual assault

survivors of childhood sexual assault are everywhere.

many of us don’t speak up, because we have endured decades of being shamed and threatened into silence. many survivors flee from even a fractal of a memory that belies what happened to them; it’s a survival method, a way to bury the wound and keep moving. still others know that when they do speak they will not be believed, or worse: that they will be believed, but instead of intervening, their friends and neighbors will turn their pain into salacious gossip.

many of us bear our grief alone, not because we want to but because we are made to. most people don’t even want to know how to hold space for that kind of betrayal trauma.

people say they “can’t imagine it,” because they don’t want to imagine it— even as the abuse moves out in the open. this means no one gets around to stopping the abuse.

whether it’s genocide or childhood sexual assault, the emotional through-line is the same. the abuse continues precisely because people “don’t want to see it.”

as a rhetorician (someone who studies persuasive storytelling), i cannot emphasize enough: the stories we tell, the stories we repeat, and the stories we refuse have material consequences on our lives. also, the manner in which we do/don’t talk about things matters. it is in that spirit of mattering that i address this letter to you:

if you feel moved to share pictures from the epstein files release, please reflect on why you share them and how you share them. i invite you to consider the somber tone that sharing and discussing these kinds of documents requires of us. i invite you to avoid a clicks-based, salacious “reveal” of these photos, as a business model.

epstein may have cavorted with famous people, but he and his entire entourage are child rapists and enablers of child sex trafficking. there are no “innocent adult bystanders” in these photos. (read that as many times as you need to.)

at the very least, these people knew this man raped kids and did nothing. just like his collaborator donald trump, jeffrey epstein was aggressively open about preying on children. he’d cover it with a laugh, and expect you to laugh along with him.

at worst: they raped kids alongside them.

the adults in these photos are worthy of our collective contempt, nothing more.

my deepest wish is that citizen media can promise us more than the tabloid rack the monied world models for us. may we rebuke the “if it bleeds it leads” model of journalism, knowing good writers chase worthy stories and tell them with the respect they deserve.

i say all this for a reason, and i sincerely hope you engage with what i’m about to say:

one in four kids is sexually assaulted. one in four. sit with that figure. think of your own kids, your grandchildren, your students. what does it stir in you to think they might be harmed in this way? what does it stir in you to know that child sex abuse is almost always chronic and that the abusers never stop, that they just move on to the next victim? i challenge you to sit with what you are feeling right now.

may this offering find you and keep you from gleefully tromping through another person’s trauma.

the ethical risk of allowing violence to remain “unthinkable, unspeakable + unimaginable”

when people refer to childhood sexual abuse as “unimaginable,” i get angry.

this abuse is common, and it continues precisely because people don’t want to imagine it— so they flee from the truth and silence survivors.

we must discuss abuse plainly, without euphemisms, and with the contempt and promised consequences it demands. but we must do so in a way that honors those who’ve lived through something that is worse than death. we must also honor, through our language, those who didn’t survive.

in this moment of moral madness, we must be accountable to each other. we must hold fast to what is vulnerable and holy in each other and refuse to fall into moral collapse.

rape is wrong. raping kids is wrong. teenagers are children, and under no circumstances can they consent to sexual activity with people outside their age-group. adults grooming children in order to rape them is wrong, even if that child-rapist comes from the elite, power-hoarding classes we call “stars.”

i shouldn’t have to write these sentences. but here we are:

“when you’re a star, they let you do it. you can do anything.” — president donald j. trump

prove. him. wrong.