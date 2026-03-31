of boobs, bullshit + transphobia

It’s not an accident that we got the conversion therapy SCOTUS ruling and the outing of Kristi Noem’s husband on the same day as Trans Day of Visibility. In this video, I help you understand:

the differences between drag, crossdressing, and trans identity

the differences between the terms cisgender and transgender

the differences between gender expression and gender identity

the differences between kink and sexual orientation.

Here’s the deal. All of us have always lived in cultures with diversity of gender expression, gender identity, orientation, and kink. That diversity exists across all races, cultures, political, and religious worldviews.

Our diversity isn’t the problem. The problem is how fascists create “rules for thee but not for me” that turn marginalized social groups into scapegoats (even as fascists themselves express the exact same vectors of marginal identity).

There is nothing wrong with trans people, gay people, drag queens, people who crossdress, or people who engage in kink. Nothin.

What’s wrong is fascism.

So if you’re gonna pray for Noem’s family, pray that she stops being a fascist, white Christian nationalist. Because that’s the whole damn problem.