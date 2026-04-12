your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Linda Unger's avatar
Linda Unger
16h

When Hegseth was confirmed I said to my husband, "He's not merely incompetent and inexperienced, he's an alcoholic. How long until he's drunk on power?" And here we are, this imbecile is literally trying to jumpstart The Crusades. Also only a complete moron would believe Diaper Don has had some kind of religious conversion.

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