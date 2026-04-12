saturday, april 11, 2026

dear white house staffers: i don’t care if he signs them pardons in blood. they were null and void from the moment he broke his oath to the constitution. we ain’t pardoning you for shit. we’re gonna seize every goddamn asset you have, even the ones you pass onto your children, and throw your asses in jail. and that’s just for starters.

dear everyone else: do not dismay. the people will have justice. it has been written.

sometimes i think about turning on payments for the increased visibility that comes with a checkmark, but then i remind myself that the people who own this app, and the payment system linked to it, valorize nazis and want to destroy democracy around the globe.

i’d rather die poor and in obscurity than let them profit from a single syllable of my writing.

the castle doctrine should also apply to women’s, children’s, and lgbtq people’s bodies. every state allows someone to use force if someone breaks into their home— but no law addresses self-defense when someone breaks into another person’s body. ain’t that some shit? we live in a country where a lifeless piece of property has more rights than we do. women, femmes, trans people, and even sex-trafficked children have gone to prison for using force against the person who raped them. folks, we live in a rape culture that imprisons people who defend themselves, forces people to carry their rapist’s sperm to term, criminalizes our access to reproductive care, and mobs those of us who speak out about what we’ve survived. our bodies aren’t just castles— they’re temples, and they must not be trespassed without consequence. every person should have the right to defend themselves from sexual assault.

the castle doctrine should also apply to women’s, children’s, and lgbtq people’s bodies. every state allows someone to use force if someone breaks into their home— but no law addresses self-defense when someone breaks into another person’s body. ain’t that some shit? we live in a country where a lifeless piece of property has more rights than we do. women, femmes, trans people, and even sex-trafficked children have gone to prison for using force against the person who raped them. folks, we live in a rape culture that imprisons people who defend themselves, forces people to carry their rapist’s sperm to term, criminalizes our access to reproductive care, and mobs those of us who speak out about what we’ve survived. our bodies aren’t just castles— they’re temples, and they must not be trespassed without consequence. every person should have the right to defend themselves from sexual assault.

a lot of fascist talking heads are self-hating gay men, and i don’t think we talk about that enough. if men weren’t so self-obsessed and repressed, we wouldn’t be living like this. but instead, we have scotus backing conversion therapy, podcasters worried straws aren’t masculine, and newscasters talking about how aliens are too feminine and don’t stand up when peeing. and somehow, we’re all just supposed to pretend the united states isn’t overrun by white supremacist lunacy, masquerading as traditional values. this shit right here is why the first amendment guarantees a separation of church and state— and it’s also why there needs to be required civics exams, background checks, and psychological tests to be able to hold public office.

Someone read a post of mine about white Christian nationalists and commented that my tone is “too angry.” She said she was “disappointed” because she watched my videos and my tone was softer. Zoiks.

Here’s the wild part: There’s little emotional texture to words on a screen— so the tone she projected onto my words was, in actuality, hers. If I’d have read the words aloud, my voice would have been consistent with all my other videos. My tonal range is pretty damn consistent.

And yes, to be super clear, I am indeed angry. Anger is a healthy response to genocide, concentration camps, and child sex trafficking.

But some of y’all really need to understand that the “voice” you imagine when reading someone else’s words, and the meaning you place on that, comes from your own emotional history. If you’re uncomfortable with anger, you will always confuse it with hostility toward you, instead of someone articulating a boundary in response to harm. As a result, instead of getting curious about repair, you get defensive.

Also, I wanna know how many white men you tone police about their anger, because there are some mighty rich podcasters on this app who scream into the camera and y’all lap it up. It’s almost like you have a problem with anyone else’s anger— indeed, it’s almost like a racist patriarchal society trained you to be the emotion police for the general population of the open-air prison we call the United States.

Y’all, this is easy. Rally around the candidate with the least amount of money and the most amount of integrity. Capitalism tells you to want the camera-ready polished guy, with the bleached teeth, a tailored suit, and the glitzy social media presence. Find you the frumpy candidate who will get scrappy for their constituents. I want to see working-class people rise through the ranks. Stop wanting what these politician-purchasing techno-fascist billionaires tell you to want. The “electability” question around certain candidates is often a psyop to get you to pick the corporate sellout. All that glitters ain’t golden, and gold don’t mean shit anyhow. What you’re looking for is an honest fighter. We have these people in abundance; rally around them. Money don’t win campaigns. People-power does.

friday, april 10, 2026

A lot of our social problems boil down to the sad fact that an awful lot pf people actually like social hierarchies. It’s not enough for them to have enough. They wanna be above someone else.

Public officials—at all levels and ranks—should make the exact same salaries and benefits as public educators, librarians, social workers, postal workers, case workers, and trash collectors. A public servant is a public servant; the pay is the pay. If their job requires them to live part-time in DC, they can use a subsidized dormitory, with the same kind of amenities found in the poorest public school district. No special treatment. There should be strict term limits, almost like jury duty. Congress critters should be the most vetted and publicly surveilled employees in the country— not the other way around, as it is right now, where they’re trying to surveil us. These are our employees. We pay these people. Businesses caught lobbying or bribing public officials should have their assets seized and absorbed by the public treasury. Watch how fast shit would change.

I propose cuts in salary, benefits, and retirement to Congress. Times are tough. These employees are way too expensive. They cost us too much money, and they’re terrible at their jobs. Let’s pink slip these fuckers.

if you want honorable politicians, you need to pay attention to what’s going on in your community, your state, and your country. it’s time to start shaming the shit out of dirtbag politicians and running them out of office. guys, gals, and nonbinary pals: we’re paying these people’s salaries. these are our employees, and they’re stealing from us, slacking off, and then lying to us about it. i really need us to collectively to grasp this part: we pay them. these aren’t gods. they’re image-sensitive people. their job is to serve us, not themselves. watch politicians like hawks. watch where our money goes. mark when words and actions don’t align. swarm them when they fuck up— in such an epic way that it makes an example of them. give them hell. make it unbearable for them to move through space. embarrass the shit out of them. it’s not “being rude;" it’s community peer review. politicians live and rise to power in our communities. if we want political change, we must create honorable local cultures, clearly communicate our values, and meet oath-breakers with severe social sanctions. we need to nip this mess in the bud butt. we literally have all the power. they cannot ascend to or maintain their positions without our support. our standards are so goddamn low right now that we’ve built a government that’s been money-laundering through the pentagon budget and covering for child rapists and sex-traffickers for decades. and now we got a dude who’s acting like he owns our place and is hacking it for parts while treating us like he’s our boss. we’re the most bamboozled bosses in the entire damn world. but we can change that. we are not helpless. people drive cultural change, not politicians. it’s always been us.

men have every opportunity to cull the herd of child rapists and sexual harassers within their ranks. y’all already bully each other over the dumbest shit. this would be an opportune moment to rebrand. imagine taking that pent up rage and directing it toward an appropriate source. men do vile shit to women, kids, and gender minorities because they know they can— because other menfolk just laugh it off as part of masculinity. y’all are responsible for shifting your culture and enforcing some new standards— with stiff sanctions. make it memorable so men fear rejection and retribution from other men. shit will change fast. y’all don’t need permission from anyone. believe survivors, get your boys together, and start some good trouble. give us a reason not to choose the bear.

as a person navigating politics, i turn my nose up at sloppy catch-all terminology: left, right, progressive, regressive, liberal, conservative, blue, red, democrats, republicans. why? because it’s branding that’s meant to make you incurious about policy, shoehorn your thinking, and fall in line behind a team—no matter what they do (like enable genocide, data centers, mass surveillance, fracking, tax evasion, insider trading, vulture capitalism, and child sex trafficking). these catch-all political terms help you shut off your brain and become a rabid loyalist, who warps democracy from a cooperative system into an amoral blood sport. This linguistic kettling also makes you very easy to manipulate by a cabal of fascist billionaires who are buying and bribing politicians across the political spectrum.

as for me and my own self, i’m politically unaligned, perpetually unimpressed, and profoundly tired of the bullshit.

political systems are rigged and don’t actually represent people’s interests— it’s stockholm’s syndrome.

People tell me not to call white Christian nationalists Christian. Here’s why I won’t stop. White Christians occupy two overlapping dominant social groups in the United States (Christianity and whiteness); y’all disproportionately shape cultural narratives and norms. What’s more, white Christians are also disproportionately responsible for the lion’s share of domestic terrorism, interpersonal violence, and political persecution of minorities in the USA. Y’all’s stats are atrocious. This isn’t about collective punishment— it’s about the collective responsibility white Christians have to live in right relationship to an ecosystem in which they have an outsized social footprint. White Christians, as a social group, have refused to prune within their ranks, then get uncomfortable with people calling out the malignant among them— like we have some obligation to express brand loyalty. To them, I say: your beef is not with me. If you’re a white Christian, start looking up WCN churches and picketing outside of them. Get you some volunteers and start pounding the pavement like Mormons and Jehovah’s Witnesses. Show up at college campuses with microphones, like them asshole preachers do. Take on Campus Crusade for Christ and TPUSA with your own organizations. Make white Christian nationalist views socially unacceptable among your ranks so that they wither on the vine. That’s your work. Speak the truth; shame the devils.

thursday, april 9, 2026

Maxwell is to Epstein as Melania is to Trump.

Sometimes, the geometry of criminality is just that simple.

The regime must know it fucked up royally by messing with Pope Leo XIV. Catholics are the largest denomination of Christians around the globe, and these fascist fools thought they’d threaten the leader of their Church. They don’t seem realize that many Catholics spent their childhoods studying the lives of the saints and adopting a patron saint, who was martyred for their faith. These are not your run of the mill mega-church meatheads. You cannot rebrand the oldest sect of Christianity, JD Thiel. Not gonna work.

I was told my explanation that the Pentagon threatened the Pope’s life and the Catholic Church was an “exaggeration” and a “misreading of the situation.” To that I say:

Fuck you. I know what the Avignon Papacy means.

You let me know what white Christian nationalists would do if the Pentagon threatened to beatdown Doug Wilson, shackle him until he died, unseat him from his own church, and install a captive rubber-stamping loyalist in his place— for decades.

Fuck your historical yeah-buts. This was a death threat to Pope Leo IVX— and to the Catholic Church in general. It’s fucking fascist and unhinged.

I will speak on it how I see it, and if you don’t like that phrasing, write your own goddamn analyses. As for myself, I will get to the heart of the matter no matter how uncomfortable it personally makes you.

I may no longer be a Catholic, and I am well aware of the Church’s history (and present). It still doesn’t make any of this okay.

If you need middle-class speak to soften fascism’s edges, you’re in the wrong place, sugar-cube. Gaslight someone else. It’s not gonna be me.

We need to send members of Congress to the front lines to fund their own goddamn wars. If the USA would stop meddling in other countries and cut its addiction to oil and resource theft, maybe the goddamn globe wouldn’t be so destabilized. I am openly advocating draft dodging as an honorable practice. If they jail you, we bail you. Enough is enough. Warmongers need to go extinct. This shit only goes on because we comply with rich-ass people who have the audacity to force young people to destroy themselves to line other people’s pockets.

I’ve been told I’d get more readers if I weren’t so rough around the edges— less working-class, less trans, less antiracist, less complex, less direct, less sweary, less action-oriented. Less. My response to that feedback is: I don’t want more of anything, or anyone, that requires me to be less than who I am.

wednesday, april 8, 2026

it’s important to understand the difference between writing and storying, and it shows. let me clarify:

writing itself is a technology. storying is ceremony. it is ancient. it is powerful. it brings whole worlds into being.

of course tech oligarchs you to “write” using large language models. they pitch it as convenience, but their goal to surveil you in real time. more importantly, they want to prevent you from coming to story.

fascists need you to think the future (the one they want to impose on us) is predestined— inevitable. it is not. or they wouldn’t be trying so hard to silence us. only weak stories need to axe their competition in order to survive.

yes, they can hurt us, but they only have power because we believe they do. we can change that last part by changing the story. these aren’t gods; they’re weak men with fragile scaffolding. withholding our cooperation collapses their house of cards.

do we know what would happen next? no. we’d have to tell a new story as we walk alongside one another.

is it scary to not know what happens next? maybe. but sure would be a better alternative to the certainty of nuclear holocaust, child rape, genocide, climate collapse, techno-fascist theocracy, and concentration camps.

besides, if these fools think they can stop believing in the viability of democracy, then why the ever-living fuck can’t we believe their power is no longer legitimate? because it’s not.

they’re overthrowing our government, which runs on the consent of the governed. it’s time to take our country back.

Hegseth’s Pentagon issued a veiled threat to murder Pope Leo (Avignon Papacy), and shackle the Catholic Church. I think that should be waaaay more breaking news than it has been today-- whether you’re Catholic or not.

White Christian nationalists are fucking nuts!

Hegseth’s Pentagon threatened the Vatican with military action if the Pope didn’t shut up about the thuggery coming out of US military. According to Christopher Hale, the Pentagon went so far as threaten to murder the Pope.

No more freedom of religion but State religion, it seems.

This is fascism— the idolatry and insanity of white Christian nationalism.

These people are domestic terrorists.

We do not negotiate with terrorists.

Hegseth must go.

something is really wrong with the united states. something is really wrong with the people in it. i include myself here. but i also include you—all of us.

we live in a warmongering apartheid state that pretends to be a democracy, while it keeps damn near its entire population in at least some kind of trauma-inducing precarity (if not compounded forms of precarity) that keeps us perpetually on edge.

being steeped in a toxic tea like that changes people: the way we talk about things, what we allow ourselves to feel, and what we can conceive of as possible, is all infected from this space.

i see it in the learned helplessness, the cognitive dissonance of our alleged “law and order,” the meme-ing of human rights violations, the inability to really feel and sit with moral injury, the ease with which we abandon our marginalized neighbors, the rugged individualism that is really just narcissism, the commodification of justice struggles, the way we are siloed and fearful of interacting with each other, the jingoism and propaganda that touches every media outlet, and the beating drum of denial that keeps us from seeing just how far gone we are.

some days, i have the energy to point toward working outside and around the systems that trap us in abuse. but other days, i see so clearly the cult of us-american exceptionalism and how many people think this is salvageable— how willing millions of people are to keep sticking with the process, even as it’s eating our neighbors alive and will, assuredly, devour us all unless we break the cycle.

it’s like its own addiction, where i’m waiting on the most privileged among us to hit rock bottom… and hoping i’ll still be alive by the time people wake up and are ready to organize as a collective.

but every time i hear about midterms, impeachment, and the like, i realize: people are still not ready to change if it means changing the story of the united states— not even if it means changing it for the better. years of walking on eggshells around idolatrous, racist, angry white men has most of us too fearful of moving outside the narrative about our country that’s been handed to us, as if it were the indelible word of god.

meanwhile, our opposition means to radically rewrite the united states into an apartheid techno-fascist theocracy.

it’s hard to help a people see something they’re not ready to see— let alone change.

tuesday, april 7, 2026

i need to tell you something about domestic abuse: they always escalate. do not normalize this moment and keep going. this isn’t a talking point or a joke. threatening mass murder on 91 million people is insane. this man is a child rapist. he is a sadist. he tells you exactly what he’s going to do before he does it. you laugh uncomfortably and make jokes about the abuse. then he actually does the thing he said he was going to do. he’s done this on loop with you. it’s what dark triads are best at: keeping people frozen in cognitive dissonance. we have to leave him— he has to leave our house now. there may not be “rules” on the books for the divorce we need to have. but we cannot abide an abusive system that tells us we can’t get a divorce. like survivors the world over, we will write new rules as we go, because our collective, global survival depends on telling a different story and seeing it through— come what may.

We are not waiting until Midterms. He needs to go now. No excuses. You don’t get to threaten 91 million people, and the goddamn globe, with genocide and still get to keep your job.

THIS IS THE PLAN TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY RIGHT NOW

We strike now. Today. We use interconnected parallel systems of support [below] to hold that strike. Only emergency and essential workers should report to work.

Organize your communities so that neighbors in your postal code have food, medicine, shelter, safety, etc. We hold this strike until every member of the Executive Branch, and its appointees, are removed from office and replaced with a bipartisan coalition of governors— who will temporarily steward the country until we can hold a free and fair Midterm and a free and fair General election. Lieutenant Governors will step up in the Governors’ position. This is a clear demand with a bipartisan solution, and a General Strike—held until this demand is met—is the only viable way out of this that maintains an orderly resistance and preserves the loose union we call the United States of America.

Our legislators and military cannot do this alone. We the People must be peaceful, organized, and resolved to hold the line for our country and for the world depending on regular Americans to find their integrity and stand on business.

When your leader threatens to annihilate an entire people, you don’t just wring your goddamn hands and lament the lack of institutional procedures to check a homicidal maniac. You put a check on the homicidal maniacs. The general strike starts now, people. Now. And we hold it until every single person complicit in these war crimes is removed and prosecuted.

What you do with your day is both a moral and historic decision. You’ll remember what you did, and didn’t do, today. You’ll remember if you lifted a finger, if you raised a voice, to try and stop a genocide. We are part of a tapestry of life. If the people of Iran die in flames, we all do. So, if you cannot locate your empathy for people you don’t know, half a world away, access your selfishness. Because the genocide we allow madmen to enact there will most certainly manifest here. Remember who you are. Go be that person today, and in the days that follow.

monday, april 6, 2026

Kash Patel is a lousy piece of shit who steals government resources for personal trips and protects child rapists and sex traffickers, and an unholy host of violent criminals, while he turns the FBI’s ample resources away from keeping us safe and toward hunting immigrants and democracy protectors. Oh! And he lied under oath to Congress.

sunday, april 5, 2026

I don’t respect religious figures who are idolatrous. I don’t respect lawlessness from law enforcement. I don’t respect educators who abuse their students. I don’t respect political figures who say one thing and do another. I don’t respect men who don’t stand up for people of all genders. I don’t respect white people who don’t interrogate their complicity in white supremacy culture. I don’t respect women who crumb maidens to power. I don’t respect allies whose walk doesn’t match their talk. I don’t respect soldiers who abandon their oaths to the constitution in order to obey a dictator. I don’t respect governments that use democracy like a window-dressing to gaslight a people about the brutality they witness every day. I neither respect, nor do I obey, any authority figure who would force a narrow worldview onto a free people— under threat of violence and poverty. Them’s the breaks. No one is entitled to my respect. Everybody in this moment should be asking themselves what they’re willing to lose to hold the line for common decency. If your answer to that question is why should I have to sacrifice, the fact of the matter is that my respect for you will likely be limited. Some of us have been paying our whole lives. Too many of us are not here who deserve to be here, while depraved men walk free. My compassion is reserved for the people empire scorns and the people who are worthy enough to stand in the breach— too often, those groups comprise the exact same people. So no, I do not respect people on the sidelines, just like I don’t respect the scab who doesn’t pay dues but wants union representation. My affection and respect mean something to me, which is why they are boundaries. It’s called having standards. I only extend grace the moment people drop ten toes into accountability. Not a moment sooner.

[Content Warning: This post is an angry criticism of the United States military and its three-letter agencies. If you can’t handle that kind of discourse, please keep scrolling, because I’m not interested in flag-humping apologia. Today is not the day.]

After all of this, I will never thank another veteran for their service or defer to them in any kind of way, ever again. The jig is beyond up. Y’all are not serving your country, nor are you defending democracy. You’re killing Brown people for war-profiteering billionaires and terrorizing the globe. It’s a job, and you chose it. Just like I chose to teach public school and face terminal loan debt and increased risks of getting shot to educate young people. Me? I’d take a bullet to protect my students. I’d risk losing my job, my title, and my laughably small “retirement” to stand up for students’ constitutional rights. But y’all? You’re actively taking part in an alcoholic white nationalist’s war crimes, and you don’t have the courage to live up to your oath to defend the constitution and refuse illegal orders— not even the goddamn top brass can locate their spines, which is especially pathetic. You are not uniquely under pressure. There’s even a conscientious objector process, and organizations there to help you. Might that process be risky? Yes. But all of us are taking risks right now, all of our lives are threatened, and most of us have a fraction of the cultural capital you do. Shit, many civilians have paid more for actual democracy this year than the military has since its inception. You don’t protect shit but war profiteers’ wealth. I’m done with the jingoism that pretends any of this is noble. Hegseth clearly clocked some of y’all correctly, because there he is— run amuck with Trump and threatening Iran with war crimes and the entire gd world with nukes on Easter fuckin’ Sunday— like the crazy bastards they are. Every single senior member of the US military and three-letter agency should be storming the White House and the Pentagon in tandem and putting these madmen in padded rooms. No one should have to die in a nuclear Holocaust because grown men in positions of power don’t have the balls to stand up to a wife-battering drunk and a demented pedophile. Aiding and abetting any part of this fascist criminality ins’t patriotism— it’s predation.

saturday, april 4, 2026

Politics is pageantry, enacted for our benefit. It is the theater that lives on top of actual power–– which has always (always) flowed from the people.

Hegseth doesn’t care about a war he will never have to die in. He. Doesn’t. Care. Remember: Hegseth is angry at the US military. They “spit him out,” as he says. That was because Hegseth is an unfit war criminal, domestic abuser, rabid racist, and an extremist who cloaks his violence in cherry-picked scripture. Hegseth is absolutely trying to cull the independent and apolitical military and reshape it into a Crusades situation equipped with drones. Hegseth is trying to get US military killed. All y’all should be pounding on Congressional doors. All of us should be prepping our neighborhood for a months-long general strike (however long it takes). We cannot let these White Christian nationalists kill US troops like this.

I will keep on saying it until people hear me: white Christian nationalists are not spicy Christians. They’re idolatrous bigots who use their delusion of god-like superiority as “holy pretext” to rape, bomb, enslave, traffic, murder, execute, invade, abduct, imprison, and steal. They are, as our own national intelligence has said for years, domestic terrorists— a term, defined by our own Congress as, “ideologically driven crimes committed by individuals in the United States that are intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence the policy or conduct of a government.”

These people have access to all of our institutional levers. All of them. Using a the same institutional playbook and playing by the norms and rules (they’re breaking with impunity) is a losing strategy. People who stick to the same old narrative have no clue how to get us out of this, because they’ve never had to think outside the system. Looking to people like this as “leaders” is suicidal calculus.

We beat white Christian nationalists by being bold and creating a more beautiful pattern.

These people want to appear powerful, but they’re not. Having institutional levers isn’t power. Having guns and money and spyware isn’t power.

The people have always had the power— it flows from us. Power has always been horizontal. We vest our power into the (vertical) institutions we’ve co-created.

The only way to beat these fuckers now is to divest our power from them and the institutions they’ve captured— turning all of our time, talents, and resources toward cooperating with each other, governing ourselves, and holding our own line for democracy.

These people are using the levers of the government to kill us, commit genocide, invade sovereign territories, and enforce an unhinged state religion that worships white billionaires like gods. Stop assuming you’re safe, or that your life will be untouched, simply because the domestic terrorists are white and wearing ties— or gold crucifix necklaces.

You have to snap out of the fog and realize our hollowed out institutions won’t save us: we will save us. We have to— not because “no one else is coming to save us” but because this entire system runs on our consent, and we can take it away.