Women and survivors of all genders have given “good men” cookies for simply parroting what we’ve been saying for hundreds of years. It’s time to smash the cookie jar for approval-seeking men, who simply want to appear right but not act in right relationship to survivors.

I’m personally done with posts like these. I’m personally done with men hiding behind screens, like cowards, instead of having the courage to confront child rapists.

It is not enough for men of integrity to shit-post online about child rapists. Put your screens down. Your job is offline:

Follow them to church and synagogue, because they most assuredly attend to mask their malice, and remind congregants that child rapists never stop abusing children. Follow them to grocery, hardware, and home goods stores; warn shoppers of the presence of a sexual predator. Tell them to guard their children. Stand outside these child rapists’ houses and shame them until the neighbors stop talking to them and their daily lives become impossible. Follow them to their friends’ houses; make their social lives unviable for their supporters. Follow them to their workplaces, until their employers grow weary of bad exposure. Refuse them any resource they need to sustain themselves. Refuse to serve them in restaurants. Refuse them healthcare. Ensure there is not a single avenue for child rapists to thrive.

I am a childhood sexual assault survivor and a survivor of sexual assault as a young adult. I am not here for men’s cutesy tweets and online pontificating.

I am not here for your performance.

I will believe a good man when I see his action offline.

You get no cookies for calling out the behavior that sexual assault survivors have been denouncing for years. Stop trying to do OUR job and do your own.

We are here because men don’t prune within their ranks. That work happens offline, and, if “good men” actually give a shit about survivors, that would show up in their actions offline.

I want receipts, not tweets.

The legal processes are intentionally weaponized against survivors. We have seen this on loop. It is “good men’s” job to be the accountability and drive these child rapists and their supporters into ruination.