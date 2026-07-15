your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Paul Kayen's avatar
Paul Kayen
1d

Happy people tend not to hurt each other. Oppressed people do.

I’m with you on this one too.

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MnM's avatar
MnM
1d

You had me at Kermit.

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