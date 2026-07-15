This is my new line in the sand: if you don’t stand on abolishing and prosecuting ICE/CPB, if you don’t stand on refusing all PAC money, if you don’t stand on ending genocide [here and abroad], if you don’t stand for an end to fossil fuels, if you don’t stand for every person’s bodily autonomy, if you don’t stand for cutting and disarming police forces and funneling tax dollars to the public good, if you don’t stand for automatic citizenship for longterm residents of the US, if you don’t stand for closing down every goddamn data center, if you don’t stand for shutting down every concentration camp, if you don’t stand for freeing every person imprisoned by this apartheid state, if you don’t stand for degrowth and wellbeing economies, if you don’t support universal healthcare, education, housing, and voting, and if you don’t release the un-redacted Epstein files and seize the assets and imprison every single person involved: I am not fucking voting for you, because you’re a moral coward who doesn’t have the goddamn vision it’s going to take to reshape our society.

This is not purity politics.

I’m fucking sick of Democrat consultants and upwardly mobile white moderates who frame marginalized people’s wellbeing as some fringe goddamn issue. The only actual “fringe” in this society are the extremist wealth hoarders and the doltish moderates who still think billionaire policies and politics benefit them.

It is stale.

It is pathetic.

It’s giving psyop energy.

You come at me with that shit and I will slingshot you into the gd sun. The world doesn’t revolve around your lack of imagination and impoverished moral compass, and I refuse to be stuck with you in Stockholm’s for the rest of my life.

a coda, for wayne and angie + the discourse on purity tests

Sometimes, the comments are too good to stay in the comments, Sometimes a reader challenges me, and because this is a blog, I can modify it to respond. I do this in harmony with Wayne and Angie, and I emphasize the dialogue in order to harmonize with it. I also do so to model loving conflict.

People that care enough to engage with you in the first place deserve a thoughtful response, even if it is a disagreement. What most people refer to as “conflict” are shouting matches, where one person storms off and another person feels unheard and small. That is not conflict. That is avoidant attachment. Other people people respond to disagreement with whisper campaigns and glass knives [or real ones]. That is not conflict; that is abuse. Conflict, is actually a good thing, where people who disagree with one another can hear each other, realize their common goal [in this case: a life worth living], and understand that people from marginalized social groups [particularly those structurally abandoned and criminalized] may have information and energy that offer us more clarity and creative solutions, because we already know how to move around weaponized systems— and some of y’all just got around to realizing you were in one to begin with.

Here’s a response from a reader, Wayne, who warns me of purity tests. I don’t think Wayne is a bot. I think Wayne is anxious.

He likely sees Democrats being very open, as a political franchise, about doing nothing to help voters stand up to fascism. He sees them sticking to their same bullshit protocols and playing chicken with the rest of us— the good cop bad cop roulette, ad infinitum.

Wayne, I’d wager, has spent a lifetime hearing pundits in the consultant class say this same thing on loop to the point that it feels like wisdom, not a preemptive management of expectations delivered through corporate-filtered narrative control.

To Wayne, I open with a playful retort: Did you read the part about where I slingshot people into the sun?

Next, I offer a boundary: Good grief, Wayne. I do not want my expectations managed, and I’d appreciate it if you’d keep accusations of “purity tests” to yourself. I addressed this point in the original essay, but I will elaborate here:

You’re either coming to me with a talking point that has been repeated so much that you’ve taken it, and the anxiety of political abuse, as Newton’s law. [It’s not.] Or, you’re telling on yourself about the limits of your own comfort and whose lives should b seen as fringe so that you can maintain an emotional homeostasis. The points I’ve raised are popular, if we’re accounting to the whole of the public and not a gerrymandered electoral playfield that has been catering to white supremacists since “Reconstruction.”

Either way, we’re fucking done, with that mess. These people don’t get to tell us what we want and tell us to trust the corporate media they bought to tell us “what the electorate wants” through questionable polls. Ever notice that their polls are always wrong? There’s a reason for that. It’s almost like the survey measure, data collection, and sample size are rigged precisely to manage the people’s expectations.

I’m not saying this as a conspiracy theorist. I’m saying this as a person who teaches person-based research and research ethics. Those polls are created and funded to shape and manipulate public opinion. Those polls are not for us— or they’d speak a very different story.

Corporate media’s job is to shape your focus, what you talk about, how you view problem-solving, and whom you view as a problem. Corporate polling and corporate reporting is not honest work. It’s propaganda. It’s been this way since the billionaires bought out every newspaper, television station, and radio station. That wasn’t an accident. That’s narrative coercion. It’s taking away the people’s voice and giving them back disinformation, misinformation, jingoism, and propaganda— served to you in one of two flavors: red or blue.

Please sit with that perspective for a bit. The majority of people are clearly unhappy with the direction of our country, and that’s on the pilfering kinglets in Congress and our statehouses--and the corrupt hoarding class that tries to rig the board through bigotry, disaster, war, and chaos.

I am done.

We are done.

The world we live in is dangerous because the people who run it are dangerous. I don’t think a lot of people sit with that and really grasp that we have the agency to change this— instead of repeating what we’re told is our only option. Any person selling you that slop is trying to feed you a shit sandwich.

I’m ready to live a life rooted in wellbeing and stability, with leaders who practice right relationship-- not hucksters who are good at taking bribes to speak out both sides of they mouth.

Here’s Wayne and Abby continuing the dialogue. Notice that Wayne, once more repeats what consultants and staffers always tell us to manage our expectations: we get our pick in the Primaries but must “vote Blue, no matter who,” to beat those big bad Republicans. Friends, this is a con.

We have seen, on loop, the corporatists buy politicians across the isle, rig as many primaries as they can [through punitive hoops for candidates and outright political skullduggery]. The rig the board to give us one really bad option [domestic terror and religious extremists] or the bad option [two-faced corporate shills who tell us to accept economic abuse in exchange for limited rights for the most compliant minorities]. It has been this way since I was alive.

Democrats have already said in the open what they are willing to do. Their voting record shows who they are and who they care about, and it sure ain’t you. No, they feed you a shit sandwich, lie to you about what’s possible, as they enrich themselves and laugh all the way to the bank. This is Narrative Control 101. It’s the okie doke.

To questions of “Vote Blue No Matter Who,” I have a very simple answer:

Nope. I'm voting for an Independent. We have that option, and we're going to make the play. We always have more than two choices. It's time to show them who’s boss.

It’s us.

Always has been.

The sleeping giant done woke up.