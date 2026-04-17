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Ramona Grigg's avatar
Ramona Grigg
11h

When I told a very important man in my life about the Rape Academy today, his first words were, “All men are scum”. I quickly excluded him, but he wasn’t having it. He said that kind of arrogant privilege is built in now after so many centuries and if women want to change it they have to figure out how to make them afraid. Because they’re also cowards. 😉

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Samantha's avatar
Samantha
10h

And this is why I've gone through life feeling like prey. Head on a swivel, keys between my fingers, ready to fight. Avoiding the male gaze, looking through, but not at them. I think women who jog down trails at night are brave. I wonder, don't they know? How are they not afraid? How is it that they are able to claim their rightful place on that trail, so easily? I'm proud and scared, when I see that. And this coming from a woman who believes herself to be a strong survivor of everything life throws at her. I wonder.

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