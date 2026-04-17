men will never interrupt rape culture. it’s what keeps them in power, and even the ones who don’t rape engage in all sorts of nonconsensual behavior that is rooted in rape culture. for abuse survivors who have developed trusting relationships with men, i can understand how betrayal trauma might have you appealing to the very social group invested in your harm. please understand: men have only ever protected men. men raping their partners and their children has gone on uninterrupted for centuries. it is endemic to patriarchy. what you are seeing in the news isn’t an aberration but the tip of an iceberg so gargantuan that it might as well touch the ocean floor. men will not stop. they will write laws to protect themselves. and, when their abuse is so egregious that they get caught in their own legal snares, they will hold themselves above the law, gaslight, and torture you into submission. and the “good men” will record public statements, secretly hoping to distinguish themselves from the “bad men” but never actually doing anything to uproot the cycles of abuse that ensure their dominance. they benefit from being deferred to in every social space. they benefit from having their mediocrity transmuted into miracles. they benefit from the transmogrification of their weakness into wisdom. they benefit from being given the benefit of the doubt. they benefit from spinning accountability for harm into victimization. they benefit from women, femmes, and gender expansive people doing all the actual labor while they take credit for our brilliance. they benefit from a litany of abrahamic traditions that convince them they are created in the image of god, and they have built entire cultures that reify this idolatry. in a word: men ain’t shit. if we want rape culture to stop, we need to rip away every pillar of support propping men up. patriarchy isn’t a physical infrastructure. it’s a story that men are somehow better, that the rest of us should aspire to ascend in their bullshit culture— to want what they want, to protect men’s power in order to climb the ranks. stop telling their stories about how gender works, how desire works, and every other fanciful narrative that props them up by putting you on the back foot. stop believing in their lies. stop making yourselves smaller to vie for their approval and affection. the stories we tell about masculinity and femininity are fan fiction meant to keep men in power; the truth is that we are all just people, manifesting in as many varieties as wildflowers. patriarchy needs you believing in the fixed nature of gender, because that fiction is the load-bearing wall in their house of cards. take a sledgehammer to it, once and for all. starve masculinity culture of every resource it needs to thrive. believe each other. defend each other. because here’s a truth to confront: men do believe you when you call out men for sexual violence and depravity— that’s why they fight so hard to discredit their accusers. they believe you, alright. but they will never protect you, because they benefit from a society where you have to appeal to men just to be able to exist. we can change that.