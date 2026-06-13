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James Macleod's avatar
James Macleod
4h

Some people will think this is extreme. The extreme thing is, if anywhere on this planet still embraced this way of living, it would have more people wanting to move there than it could ever accommodate.

(Separately — I’m working on an article right now tracing the origins of money and taxation, and the deeply misrepresented history that existed before either of them).

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Ken Chapman's avatar
Ken Chapman
2h

I stepped off the treadmill in 1994, exhausted after 15 years of making my own living in several businesses.

It took 7 years of aimlessly travelling from one side of the country to the other, over and over.

It felt like running through a forest where my baggage was stripped from me, piece by piece. Once I was appropriately lightened of my load, I picked up the things that still meant something to me. It wasn't much.

Then came another 20 years of living an austere life where everything went towards the animals in my charge.

These days, I live from day to day, rarely see anyone, eat good vegan food, listen to music, read books, and watch the clock tick down. My life seemed to completely recast itself every 7 years or so.

I learned that every iteration was a better version than the one before, so I don't mind the total disruptions that bring it on. Life is good.

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