a picture from my favorite neighborhood on the planet

These are some scattered notes, which I’m sharing with you because maybe you are also rethinking your relationship to societal norms— given that those who set them also see it fit to bomb school children, cover up a decades-long child rape circuit, crowdsource white supremacists, starve the poor, abandon the medically vulnerable, enact cascading genocides, and vilify the very impulse to love thy neighbor. Look, I don’t know when the world ends, but what I do know is that this world, the putrid veneer of it, is well good and over for me. I have had my fill. I will not spend the last years of my life, in a collapsing ecological, economic, epistemic maelstrom— white-knuckling every last blow and sharing my live-reactions online. That will not be my story. If these people want to end my life, I endeavor to live fully, and part of that means letting experiences and ideologies that don’t actively affirm life fall away. Some things will be easy for me to quit, while others will be more challenging. I am willing to be inconvenienced and inconvenient. I will not, for example, watch streaming television or Hollywood movies; this media has only ever existed to tell us what we should want, think, and do. Instead, I choose reading library books , going to local plays , and sitting in the park . I’m going to bike and walk everywhere I can, and, where I cannot, I will use public transportation. I do not want a vehicle; no method of transportation (or technology) can justify this kind of mass suffering. I’m going to grow my own food in a patch of weeds outside my apartment. I’m going to learn to urban forage , and I will buy what I can’t grow or forage from a local farmer directly. I’m not buying new of anything anymore. If it’s not left out before trash night, exchanged at a swap meet, or bought at garage sale or thrift store, it’s not worth owning. I’m relearning to navigate using a map and by taking long walks and looking around (see above). I’m less interested in learning new slang and more interested in learning how to “talk Lenape.” (Chitanuhëma means “have courage.”) What else? I’m joining a time bank to participate in creating a social currency outside of capitalism; I have seen today, the final piece of evidence that its currency, however it values itself, has no value that I value. Why would I want to participate in a system like this anymore than I absolutely had to? It is a carcinogenic on the soul. I rebuke following fashion trends and choose, instead, to celebrate the people who assemble their own feral vestments . I will, eventually, swap my cell phone for a home phone. If there is an emergency, I will learn to make due as I did when I was younger— I refuse to aid the fascists in surveilling me. This machine will starve from a lack of my data. In a world where white fascists have set “beauty standards” based on the children they rape, I will not endeavor to lose weight. In a world where there is famine, I will thank my body for holding onto every ounce of fat it has. I stopped shaving four years ago, and I think I’m ready to renounce any shame for the discomfort people have when they see my hairy legs, armpits, and facial hair. I will continue to grow my curly hawk with a rat tail; I think its cute. I will not be quiet for other people’s comfort; I will relish rejection as the universe saving me time. I will not cower in the face of violent cowards; I will stand with and speak up for my neighbors , even if my solidarity costs me my life. We are worth that price. I will not doom scroll in a world that needs my compassion, not my freeze state. After I share the free, downloadable Daisy Chain zine with you, which is my 47th birthday present to you, I’m leaving social media for a blog. Social media hurts my nervous system. I love letters , and I do have a P.O. box and (soon) a landline. I’m going to make more art out of found objects and make my home into a living collage . I have spent too much time arguing with strangers online and too little time talking to strangers in my neighborhood. I’d like to spend more time talking to trees and getting dirt under my nails . I’m going to see about getting a roommate, or becoming one. I fully reject the idea that only couples and immediate family can live together. There are new co-living formations I’m seeing all around me, and I’d like to join one, because many hands make light work and more laughter. I’m going to trade all the energy I was putting into my award-winning career and what I thought was “financial stability” and, instead, live simply and invest in community . I accept my responsibility to reweave the tender fabric that holds us together ; I suspect I’ll be delighted to be among other weavers. In short, resolve to want less and less of what this alleged “civilization” tells me I should want so that I can finally access and appreciate what is good — because underneath all this sediment of cruelty and numbness, there is exquisite beauty , and I will notice and be with all of it.