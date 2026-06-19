Before I begin, I want to express solidarity with every man who feels like they can’t talk about the recurrent sexual abuse they’ve faced in men’s gender-segregated spaces, whether as children and adults. Sexual abuse is never okay.

This essay is written in harmony with A. Eevie Bateman. Read her words below. Mine follow:

as someone who has taught women’s, gender, and sexuality studies for decades, i wholeheartedly agree with A. Eevie Bateman:

the men’s urinal has become a proving ground for patriarchy: it’s a regular site of hazing, which normalizes a profound disrespect for personal boundaries and an unhealthy entitlement to know what’s in another person’s pants. cisgender men regularly harass those who don’t use urinals, complaining that they “pee sitting down.” this is a covert way to shame the privacy a stall affords the body and coerce a boys (men and other penis-having people) to “show us your dick.” cisgender men and boys regularly look at, and talk about, each others’ genitals, because they have been socialized to do so. that is sexual grooming. they sometimes bond by whipping out their dicks and urinating or masturbating together. this behavior cuts across the boundaries of sexual orientation; too often, predatory adult cisgender men initiate these “bonding” practices with other children—which is blatant sexual abuse. rape culture begins with the way cis men, particularly adult cisgender white men, coerce each other to shed their personal boundaries. boundary-less men then go on to violate boundaries of everyone else. again, this behavior cuts across sexual orientation. they feel entitled to other people’s bodies, because someone taught them “being a real man” means disregarding their own bodily sovereignty.

if you’re wondering why white cisgender men, who rape kids, are obsessed with trans people, look no further. bathroom panic originates with white cisgender men. they frequently assault each other in gender segregated spaces. they then blow that trauma through everyone else (repetition trauma) and project their own penchant for sexual violence onto trans women—who are among the most vulnerable groups in any gender segregated space, to the point that they often avoid public restrooms altogether. white cisgender men who rape kids need you focused on the women’s restroom so you never ask what happens in the men’s bathroom and how that metastasizes into rape culture that extends to women and children.

for any parent reading this: your boys are not okay. they are made to expose themselves around sexual abusers on a regular basis. men struggle to understand consent, because too many of them were sexually groomed to drop their boundaries around adult men. contrary to propaganda peddled by actual sexual abusers, most perpetrators of child sexual abuse are straight white cisgender men, who hold themselves up as pillars in their community.

it is not a coincidence that most sexual abusers, at least in the united states, are straight white cisgender men who fancy themselves the traffic cops of other people’s bodies. rape culture is axiomatic to white supremacy. rape has never been about desire but about sexual domination and humiliation.

straight white cisgender men abuse boys (and men), and those boys (and men) go on to blow their abuse through everyone else. this is the cycle of trauma. it’s why white cisgender boys (and men) cannot stop themselves drawing dicks in public, talking about dicks in public, and exposing their dicks in public. we all may have been encouraged gaslit to laugh it off, but being that obsessed with genitals isn’t a healthy adaptive response. healthy people have boundaries. what many white cisgender men have is a trauma response expressing itself after repeated exposure to a culture of sexual coercion.

this is also why so many men struggle with expressing emotion: because it is an embodied experience, and they have had to numb their bodies to the relentless boundary violations they experience at the hands of other men in gender-segregated spaces. rape culture starts closer to home than you think.

again, your boys are not safe in these spaces.

it is past time to take a much closer look at white straight cisgender men who are obsessed with other people’s genitals and sexuality; it is no accident that they’re also the exact same constituency that are caught up on charges for child rape.

these men don’t just rape girl children. they rape boys. they rape each other.

if you want to find the primary danger to women, children, and gender-expansive people, focus your ire on the constituency of men who try to naturalize their entitlement to control other people’s bodily autonomy and reproduction.