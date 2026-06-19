your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Mark Maloof's avatar
Mark Maloof
4h

As a male, I have always HATED the talking at the urinal macho routine

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sixmorecharacters's avatar
sixmorecharacters
2h

jesus fucking christ. Though I doubt urinals are the sole reason for it, I am now less confounded that the automatic response to women seeking pay parity, employment protections, and equal rights legislation is to start marching out women's bathroom and girls' sports scares.

I am sick to death of this man stuff.

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