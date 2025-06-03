if you want to make a high-impact difference to turn the tide against fascism in your community, i highly recommend renting an outdoor projector and screening Nimona (on netflix) for your neighbors. this award-winning film’s message has never been more relevant. it offers moral clarity about the moment we find ourselves in.

i don’t wanna give spoilers, if you haven’t watched it, but let’s just say: this film is even more relevant now than when it was first released.

and, dare i say it? i suspect some divine creative spirit whispered it into being so that, in the very moment we really needed a powerful story it was here for us. I suspect, if you watch this movie with your neighbors, there’s gonna be a moment of recognition. art does that: it shows us the truth of who we are in a form that we can face.

sometimes we need art to find our way back to ourselves— and each other. right now, we’re experiencing a war on reality— a violent wrenching of the world upside down. because that’s what gaslighting and abuse does: it erases your experience of the world. it issues decrees that you do not exist— that your neighbors are monsters deserving of cruelty. Nimona turns the gaslight off. Nimona clears the fog. Nimona reminds you of what’s happening and what’s at stake. Nimona offers people a golden bridge to say, hey, i’ve been lied to— my neighbor isn’t my enemy just because they’re different… and maybe the people telling us to hate don’t have our collective best interests in mind.

that’s what a good story does: it helps us arrive at a place our hearts weren’t able to face before. this is why art scares tyrants. this is why they squat in the kennedy and gut schools and art programs. art is our the brave companion, because it helps us reorient— to see a truth clearly because it is felt.

i’m so serious about this, neighbor. make flyers. invite neighbors. bring popcorn. share food. screen Nimona. and before folks leave, give everyone a piece of paper and ask them to write down how they feel— one thing that shifted for them. you don’t have to necessarily talk about it together. sometimes it’s good to let a story percolate. inviting your neighbors to write down what’s stirring inside them is simple: it’s to remind them of what’s alive in them. art reminds us what’s worth living for, and we need that right now.

i hope you make a point to socialize afterwards. this is how we build community: one stitch at a time. go win some hearts and minds.