stand with a trans elder facing homelessness

This talk focuses on the intersections of homelessness, transphobia, and late-stage vulture capitalism. More than that, it is about practicing community solidarity and choosing to wield our “stubborn ounces” with integrity.

Thank you to Jeff, Gretta, Cheryl, Jessica, Jennifer, and Debby for donating to Ms. Raven’s fundraiser; together, with your real-time donations on the call and me matching y’all’s donations we raised a total of $900.

Thank you to everyone on the call who shared the link to Ms. Raven’s fundraiser!

If you’re interacting with this on replay: please share a link to Ms. Raven’s fundraiser, and send her a bit of coin if you can spare it.

Thank you to Chris Resists, Debby B, 🌺KimberZ🌺, Bee's Free Verse/True Verse, Donna Crick, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.