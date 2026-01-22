don’t get it twisted, by flightlessblrbs

shouting at a captured systems to “do something” is peak lemming energy

You are letting fascists who think they are above the law trap you in a legal framework they’re hellbent on destroying— while they move around it. Until you learn care enough to build base at a pre-electoral level, by building parallel systems of support, we will be stuck in the trap of fascists who are consolidating power.

If you’re a person for whom the system has often worked: you’re likely stuck in learned helplessness. Some of us have known, for decades, that the legal and political machinery was never going to work for us— so we have muscle memory and lived practice of building community power. It’s time to let us lead, because we know how to save your lives and ours.

I don’t usually like either/or arguments, because they’re often logical fallacies. However, these are fascist times so I’m gonna use one:

You can either stay trapped trying to bail out a political/legal system that is being weaponized and collapsed around you, giving fascists all the time they need to consolidate power, or you can save democracy by moving around and beyond those systems by based-building through parallel systems of support. Fuck white middle-class adherence to policy.

You can’t engage in good faith with domestic terrorists, and the people currently holding positions of power are more interested in keeping hold of their jobs/titles/pensions than they are helping you.

We reclaim our power the moment we remember that we are the ones who have always had it. We can organize outside and around the system.

unlearn the narrative of power that dis-empowers everyday people

Power isn’t found in weapons, wealth, spyware, or institutions designed to prey on us. Power is about refusing to conform, or do as you’re told, simply because someone tells you to. We have vested power in the courts, electeds, judges, law enforcement, and other institutional subsidiaries. The power of the people is always on loan. They moment they break the social contract and show you they don’t care that they’re breaking that contract, the answer is to recognize they no longer have power over us. Our collective power is found by linking up with those who understand the score, that these systems are now cannibalizing the very people they purport to serve and protect, and working in liminal spaces— outside these institutions— to give each other what we need. This practice is called building parallel systems of support.

The choice is pretty clear: You can either waste time whining online about the failures in the blue/red teams or you can get out in your communities, build parallel systems of support, and learn to self-govern without asking for anyone’s permission.

I am incandescent with rage about how normalcy bias is leading to our collective—but absolutely preventable—doom. We regular people still have the power to end all this.

The government ain’t your mommies and daddies. The learned helplessness and performative complaining is off the charts dangerous at this point.

We can save each other. It is simple but not easy. The question is whether you decide that your personal conveniences and need to pretend things can normal, or restored to normal, outweigh your neighbors’ lives and our collective liberation.

Those who choose conditional safety and individual convenience over the well-being of their neighbors are more of a danger to us than the Nazis.

Read that previous sentence as many times as you need to.

We can stop this by moving around and outside the system. The question is whether you have the courage to think, and move, around institutions and policies that are literally being weaponized to kill us. The question is whether you can be bothered to break your own pattern of learned helplessness.

learn how parallel systems of support can upend fascist abuse

learn how to apply parallel systems of support in your neighborhood