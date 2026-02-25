The "Alt-SOTU" Events Tell an Ugly Story
so many of our "thought leaders" are not serious people: we follow them to our destruction
guard your heart — by flightlessblrbs
watching content creators canoodling with each other, last night, at alt-SOTU events— posing for photos with famous people like they’re at an awards show, telling people to subscribe to their Substacks while on stage, aura-farming by wearing cheesy frog hats, and behaving as if they were drinking while emceeing— turned my stomach.
what i was left with was a profound feeling of disgust and contempt. i had to turn off the television and walk away, because the disconnect between what is happening on the ground and what was happening on the stage was so palpable.
this is a serious moment that demands serious people.
people are dying in concentration camps, hiding in their homes, going hungry, being denied lifesaving care, and fleeing their countries.
to see people acting as if it’s just another day in the media makes me realize no one in this country is a serious person— at least not content creators. there’s no empathy, no responsibility, no emotional depth. it’s all artifice and grift: just careless people profiting (socially and financially) from vulnerable people’s terrorization and unspeakable grief. it was disgusting to behold.
i think social media broke something fundamentally human in us.
and here i am (on a screen myself) in proverbial sackcloth and ashes, yelling about it to people who likely enjoy this stuff. i cannot. because this disposition toward catastrophe will lead to our collective destruction.
this is what hurts most about fascism and its war machine: people who can profit will choose to profit— and that is a bipartisan affair.
beware the talking heads and institutionalists: they are not here to help people out of the abattoir. they are not here to help people organize their communities. they are here to preserve the very systems that are murdering us—because they profit from them.
i crave voices of integrity, sobriety, and actual on-the-ground leadership.
this ain’t it.
if we’re going to build a more perfect union: don’t look up.
if you want leaders, find them in your neighborhood, because the people who actually feel the pressure and terror of this moment will be the ones to lead us out of the wilderness— not the commentariat and not congress. these two groups have always worked hand-in-glove to breadcrumb the plebs and assure them “change is coming,” while vulnerable people are trafficked to warehouse-gulags.
Don’t dip my toe into the swamp last evening. Have cleaned out septic tanks years ago and knew that even through the television the stench would permeate through.
As have been reading various articles this am. Maybe the “best thing” (always look at something half full) about that whole batshit, carnival barker shitshow last evening with the State of Ununity is it forces approximately 77 million people to look at what they've done to the country. Not just theirs, but all of ours. Maybe some of them, naturally, will defend the indefensible, or engage in whataboutism in order to avoid their decision to curse the country with a second coming of a PedoFührer. I'm not sure if this is apocryphal, but didn't H.L. Mencken say, "As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron." Maybe I’m in error but damn we’ve got truly a moron in place.
As a footnote was somewhat surprised with the carnival barker motif of a game show that he didn’t have one of those ugly-ass banners of his, like at the various building throughout DC, recently presented at the DOJ. To unfurl behind him while at the podium. FFS what a shitshow…
You have painted a picture of my emotional reaction to last night’s shows: wut 😟 is this???
On a scale of tepidly warm to an energizing and inspiring bonfire of resistance… we barely managed to get to warmth in any meaningful way.
I was sorely disappointed by the reality of this moment.
Sigh…