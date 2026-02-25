guard your heart — by flightlessblrbs

watching content creators canoodling with each other, last night, at alt-SOTU events— posing for photos with famous people like they’re at an awards show, telling people to subscribe to their Substacks while on stage, aura-farming by wearing cheesy frog hats, and behaving as if they were drinking while emceeing— turned my stomach.

what i was left with was a profound feeling of disgust and contempt. i had to turn off the television and walk away, because the disconnect between what is happening on the ground and what was happening on the stage was so palpable.

this is a serious moment that demands serious people.

people are dying in concentration camps, hiding in their homes, going hungry, being denied lifesaving care, and fleeing their countries.

to see people acting as if it’s just another day in the media makes me realize no one in this country is a serious person— at least not content creators. there’s no empathy, no responsibility, no emotional depth. it’s all artifice and grift: just careless people profiting (socially and financially) from vulnerable people’s terrorization and unspeakable grief. it was disgusting to behold.

i think social media broke something fundamentally human in us.

and here i am (on a screen myself) in proverbial sackcloth and ashes, yelling about it to people who likely enjoy this stuff. i cannot. because this disposition toward catastrophe will lead to our collective destruction.

this is what hurts most about fascism and its war machine: people who can profit will choose to profit— and that is a bipartisan affair.

beware the talking heads and institutionalists: they are not here to help people out of the abattoir. they are not here to help people organize their communities. they are here to preserve the very systems that are murdering us—because they profit from them.

i crave voices of integrity, sobriety, and actual on-the-ground leadership.

this ain’t it.

if we’re going to build a more perfect union: don’t look up.

if you want leaders, find them in your neighborhood, because the people who actually feel the pressure and terror of this moment will be the ones to lead us out of the wilderness— not the commentariat and not congress. these two groups have always worked hand-in-glove to breadcrumb the plebs and assure them “change is coming,” while vulnerable people are trafficked to warehouse-gulags.