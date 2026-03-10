I won’t mince words here. If you have children, especially white children, and you want this genocidal madness to end: tell them the truth. Encourage them to call their Senators and representative in Congress. The people enabling this illegal war are shameless when it comes to the peer review of the adult constituents who pay their salaries. But maybe, just maybe, they’ll listen to your kids.
kids calling congress
if you want the war in iran and the war on our neighbors to stop: tell your kids the truth
Mar 10, 2026
letters from a weirdo
letters from a weirdo
