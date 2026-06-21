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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
10h

One Guessame Street might include : a bluff on the North American Pacific Coast, a 15 minute walk to a cafe, and a wine bar, with a stage for a variety of live music not needing amplifiers. The beach would be too bolder-strewn to attract many sun-bathers. A snug cottage with the fenced garden large enough for a dog or two, and a couple of cats would be a pleasant abode.

Perhaps an unmarried pleasant -looking person in my age group would happen by a local venue, and hang around, resulting in laughter and scintillating conversation. Now harm in dreams.

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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
10h

Are 100-word essays allowed?

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