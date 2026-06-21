Tell YWF: What Would Feel ✨Good✨?

If nothing were off the table, and you could wake up in the same community but with an expansive life that was rooted in a genuine sense of wellbeing and agency, what would that experience look, sound, feel, taste, and (maybe) smell like? Put another way, what is a thing that would result in a felt sense of peace for you?

I intend to compile your answers into document oriented by themes. The idea is to imagine our wildest dreams what comes next. You keep sending me answers, I paste them into a document.

I want you to imagine beyond what you’ve been told is “possible” or “costly.” In fact, throw out the fiction of money or compulsory employment or political parties, or pre-existing legal frameworks-- because these things often constrain our minds.

What would feel good? There are no bad answers except bigoted answers and answers written with artifarcical intelligence. I invite responses from people of all ages. Out of respect to the young, I intend to flag answers from respondents 23 and younger in bold font, so we can see, as readers, what would feel good for the people who have to live in a future that results from the choices we’re making now.

You can also email me at weirdofriend@pm.me, with the email header This Feels Good (just so I know what we’re talking about). Once I get answers, I’ll share a link to the document, so everyone can see it.

✨🌼 Bonus Points 🌼✨ Throw a party with the same theme in your neighborhood: “What Feels Good?” Gather with your friends and neighbors. Share food and music. And allow people to just imagine together what would feel very excellent— what would make a life really worth living. Use the prompt above. Don’t force it. Just let it come. You can bring post-its and pens, a white board and markers, sidewalk chalk and your neighborhood’s sidewalks, butcher paper and markers, or even a freshly painted white wall and crayons. Imagine together. When nothing is off the table, what does a world that feels good look like— how do we get back to your Sesame [Seed] Street? I’d be delighted to hear how it goes if you do this. Feel free to write in and share how it went, and I’ll do a write-up about you, if you want.

Special Note: To my favorite weirdo friends out there, who are creating your very own “neighbors’ union” using The Daisy Chain as a map. The “bonus points” textbox in this blog offers an example of neighbors activating the visionary, art, food, social/play, and transition petals of The Daisy Chain. Remember, remember that The Daisy Chain isn’t just a map— it’s also a game. The more you and your neighbors play with this map and tailor it to your own circumstances, the stronger, smarter, and kinder your neighborhood gets. Get out there and be a PBS kid.

In Case You’re Just Now Tuning in to Your Weirdo Friend

If you’re new here, welcome! I’m Dr. G, a tech writer and community college teacher who wrote “The Daisy Chain: A Neighbor’s Guide to Mass-Cooperation” to help you and your neighbors move from protesting with signs to powerfully organizing in your neighborhoods in a way that is “practical, whimsical, and brave.” If you haven’t yet gotten a chance to engage with The Daisy Chain, check out the link below.

Feel free to share it with your friends and neighbors, especially offline. The Daisy Chain is meant to be experimented and played with “offline and together.” There are people practicing The Daisy Chain in a whole lot of places already; there have been 19,000 views of this document on the dashboard, and I’ve lost track of how many people who’ve told me they’re using this, but if I had to ballpark it 15-20 different neighborhoods, just in the U.S., in both “red” and “blue” states, across rural, suburban, and city spaces.

To play with The Daisy Chain, there’s only two rules— use it offline and play with your neighbors. It’s not enough to practice your talents alone. We must move information with each other to resist political abuse and reclaim the future we and our children deserve.

Every person, every creature, every living being on this planet is our neighbor. Go out there and make the world beautiful, one “stubborn ounce” at a time.

The Daisy Chain: A Neighbor's Guide to Mass Cooperation ✨your weirdo friend✨ · Jan 19 For people who are new to my work: The Daisy Chain as a mass-cooperation strategy to assist you in reclaiming neighborhood power so that we aren’t stuck in a freeze state and hemmed in by political abusers—who try to divide and threaten us into silence. Abuses of power are, on their face, Read full story