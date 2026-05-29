i’ve been writing illustrated poems since i was in grade school, and my lifelong dream was to write books for children. since it seems like this fascist moment intends to wipe trans people, like me, from the face of the earth, i’m going to enjoy myself and my writing while i’m here.

here’s my latest poem, “overdue,” with an assist from, flightlessblrbs, who helped me draw a stack of books and inked the drawing for me, because he’s a proper artist. i drew the little onion man with the detective cap and monocle. because of course i did.

i hope it makes you laugh as much as we did while creating it.

enjoy this poem? awesome! my work is always free. recommend me to a friend.

Refer a friend