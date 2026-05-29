your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Cryn Johannsen's avatar
Cryn Johannsen
5h

Oh, my dear weirdo friend! This poem was a little treasure to read this morning. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

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4 replies by ✨your weirdo friend✨ and others
Diamond Lil's avatar
Diamond Lil
5h

OMG! I fuckin’ LOVE this idea!

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
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