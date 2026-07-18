your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Alison Zaharee's avatar
Alison Zaharee
15h

I understand completely. Your books are a part of you. I have boxes and boxes that I could never give up. Thankfully I’ve never needed to yet. I’m sorry you have to go through this.

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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
15h

All valid. Words stretch beyond time and space, reaching into the limitless pool of imagination where the creative spirit burns within us all, waiting to be gifted to the world in love and light. Fighters fighting for love and truth. Fighters fighting not "against" the evil forces in the world but "for" all of humanity. Books are a validation of this impulse to protect life, neighborly connection, and communal love.

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