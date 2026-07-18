Outside of missing my beloved community—which includes relationships, people, trees, cats, flowers, topography, textures, and sounds— what I miss with an ache that’s hard to soothe are my books. Not books in general. My books.

I know them inside and out. Their are pages circled, passages underlined, concepts starred. There are entire conversations in the margins. It’s not just my entire professional library; those books are also my friends. Those books are irreplaceable.

I want so much to be reunited with my books. It’s hard to explain to someone who isn’t an tactile reader, but I won’t feel whole again without them. I’ve moved with those books at least thirteen times. It didn’t matter how heavy the boxes were; they are intimate fellows of mine— they are [to me] alive.

I never expected to be run out of my house for standing up for trans students’ rights. I can grieve my community, and I do. But my community still talks to me, visits me, calls me on the phone. My friends are making use all the resources I gave up when I fled, down to my pots and pans and bed spreads. That brings me joy. Because part of me is still living and contributing to my beloved community.

But my books? That was my safety. They grounded me when all else failed.

I asked a friend to photograph them, just so I could see them. I still reach for them in my mind, and maybe they reach for me. But books can’t cross borders. They cannot pick up the phone. And, as I say, these are not just books; they are relationships. They cannot be replaced.

When I explain the tenderness of that grief, people look at me with the bewilderment of those who didn’t grow up with books as their only safe place. They might have grown up with more physical and emotional safety as a child than I did, and I don’t begrudge them that. I am glad for other people’s relatively happy childhoods and young adult lives— just as I am glad for the safe relationships I’ve developed as an adult.

But what I learned, in the absence of early safety, is that stories and books are alive. They talk to us just as surely as trees do, and maybe that’s because they are trees, when it comes down to it, and a tree never stops relating to us. Never. Our entire survival is contingent upon the survival and stewardship of trees.

It’s been over a year since I was run out of my home, a full year of living out of two suitcases, and I continue miss my books, even if most people don’t seem to understand.

This is the first time in my adult life I will have moved into a place without my friends. I share this story for everyone who understands what it means to have an intimate relationship with books and their words. I also share it because I think it’s important for people to understand the banal human costs of standing up for what’s right.

I might be living out of two suitcases, but I’d do it all over again for my students. I’d give up everything to protect all students’ right to an education free of harassment.

“Do the work that matters. Vale la pena.” — Gloria Anzaldúa.