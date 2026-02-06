Please Note: I did NOT write this. Dr, Hardy Merryman did. I’m just sharing it, because I’ve only ever seen it as an optional handout in an International Center for Nonviolent Conflict training session, and it wasn’t downloadable. Everyone needs this brilliant essay in their pro-democracy toolkit, so I typed the whole thing out myself, recreated the tables, and included screenshots of the images. Download it as a PDF. Print it. Share it. Read it with your neighbors.

Digging Deep: Strategic Planning

The image that comes to mind when people think of civil resistance is often a protest demonstration. Some people even think that civil resistance and protest demonstrations are synonymous—that civil resistance consists primarily of the single tactic of people gathering in public squares waving signs and slogans. Yet protest demonstrations are only one of literally hundreds of civil resistance tactics that are available. The most effective movements understand which tactic to choose, when, where, how, by whom the tactic should be executed, at what the tactic should be targeted, and among which other tactics it should be sequenced. These decisions are complex and cannot be made effectively without strategic planning.

Strategic planning is not just an event that takes place at the beginning of a movement. It is a state of mind that is embedded within the movement’s culture and a constant process throughout the conflict. Plans that are developed at one point in time may need to be dramatically altered within days due to evolving circumstances. That is true in politics, business, military affairs or civil resistance. But while individual plans may change, the ongoing planning process and the principles of effective strategy in civil resistance are what helps to guide a movement as it continues to adjust to evolving circumstances.

Key priorities and principles of strategic planning for civil resistance include:

Assessing the participants in the conflict

(movement, opponent, population, third parties) as well as the terrain (political, social, and economic).

Linking a movement’s vision, campaigns, and tactics

Campaign planning

Tactical selection

In this “Digging Deep” section, we are going to focus briefly on each of these topics.

1. Assess Participants and Terrain of Conflict

An effective strategy is more likely to be developed if it is based on accurate information and skillful analysis. Accordingly, thinkers from a wide variety of disciplines emphasize the importance of fact finding at the outset of the strategic planning process. Mohandas Gandhi referred to the first stage of nonviolent struggle as an “investigation” because he felt that a movement could not succeed without a clear and fact-based understanding of the complex situation it was confronting.

Accordingly, those who organize civil resistance movements will need to ask and answer questions as they begin their strategic planning process. These questions may include:

These questions are just a sample of what might be useful to a movement as it attempts to build a strategy.

Most people have opinions and assumptions about the answers to these questions, but it is critical for movement organizers to test their assumptions against factual analysis if at all possible. Fact finding can take considerable time and effort, but this is a modest cost compared to the time and effort that are wasted, and lives that may be damaged, when a movement makes hasty decisions based on inaccurate information.

When facts are gathered, what becomes clear is that a movement’s opponent is not a single unified entity, but rather it is comprised of different groups that have their own interests, reasons for loyalty and obedience to the status quo, and their own cultures and internal divisions. When people look at the opponent from afar, it looks like it is a large and unified system, but the process of investigation forces people to look more closely and see, for example, that different government bureaucrats have different levels of loyalty and reasons for loyalty, as do people in different levels of the police, military and other state institutions. And even within any government, there can be diversity of opinions, which may be easily visible from the outside. It is important o remember that underneath every official job title and uniform is a human being.

As another example, some members of the business community may have real political loyalty to an authoritarian, but others may have no political loyalty to the regime at all, and instead are ultimately interested in keeping their businesses profitable. Those business owners can potentially split from the authoritarian if their profits start to decline because of the autocrat’s policies and abuse. They may become convinced that their business will be disrupted as long as an autocrat and his repressive policies stay in place, and simultaneously become confident that the movement’s victory will bring a more stable future.

This kind information about the loyalties of various groups is valuable because it can inform the development and evolution of a movement’s strategy over time.

2. Linking a Movement’s Vision, Campaigns, and Tactics

A movement’s strategy can be visualized as consisting of three parts:

Vision

The vision expresses what the movement stands for and stands against, and includes both an argument for defeating a movement’s opponent, and for building a common future after the opponent is defeated.

Campaigns

Campaigns are major phases of movement activity. Each campaign is a sequence of organized tactics designed to achieve an intermediate objective. They may last for a variable amount of time—months or years—and may be designed for a variety of purposes, for example to build a movement’s capacity through coalition building, or to overturn a particularly controversial and unpopular law, or to pressure an authoritarian’s business supporters by withdrawing economic support.

Tactics

Beneath campaigns are tactics, which are the basic units of action that movements take to wage their struggle. Individual tactics or sequences of tactics are designed to achieve specific limited objectives. There are hundreds of tactics available to movements, which we will discuss later.

Within this three-part model, a movement will maximize its impact when its vision, campaigns, and tactics are all interrelated and mutually reinforcing.

One way of visualizing this is [as follows]:

In order to create this kind of synergy between the three levels of a movement’s strategy, a movement can start by planning its vision, which is based on the results of its investigation, especially the feedback that it receives from listening to the population that it wants to organize and mobilize.

Once the vision is established, the movement can plan supporting campaigns to build step-by-step progress towards that vision. Campaign planning involves the selection of wise and achievable intermediate objectives and considerations of how supporters and material resources and time will be allocated to achieve those objectives. Like the vision, campaigns are also decided based on the results of the movement’s investigation, especially its assessment of its capacities, strengths and weaknesses; its adversary’s capacities, strengths and weaknesses; and the threats and opportunities in the conflict environment.

Once campaigns have been decided, the movement then selects tactics to support the campaigns. There are many factors that impact tactical choice, and further detailed investigation may be required to decide which tactics are best suited at given place and time.

So according to this model, the strategic planning process can be represented as follows:

1. Investigation (Listening and Fact-Finding)



2. Developing a Movement’s Vision



3. Planning Campaigns



4. Selecting Tactics

However, in reality, many movements skip various strategic planning steps or reverse the order in which they are sequenced. For example, sometimes people engage in a tactic like a protest, without a clear unifying vision or campaigns. Or sometimes people skip the investigation phase and make a plan based on assumptions, and then they are surprised when their message fails to resonate with the wider public, or when the opponent proves to be much more resilient than they assumed. The movement may expect their opponent to be defeated within six months and when that doesn’t happen, they are left without a long-term strategy.

It is possible to go back and fill in steps that have been skipped, but this is challenging. Once public mobilization starts, a movement has high visibility, may be subject to repression, and it people may start asking who has a right to make decisions for the movement? In contrast, if a movement has clear plans and goals in the beginning, before there’s public mobilization, people who join the movement early on know what they are agreeing to, and it is easier to try to keep vision, campaigns, and tactics in alignment later on.

3. Campaign Planning

A movement’s vision takes form in language and other forms of expression that can be heard and seen. And tactics are concrete actions. Both tactics and the vision can make headlines in the media. But campaigns are much more conceptual, and so it is easy sometimes for activists to overlook them.

Campaigns are limited in scope and cannot necessarily solve an entire systemic problem, but they can achieve concrete victories on key issues that help to advance the movement’s vision. For example, a movement may launch a campaign to provide aid for the poorest groups in society by developing alternative institutions that provide healthcare, childcare, food or economic assistance to those people. Simultaneously the movement may launch another campaign that uses disruptive tactics such as strikes, boycotts, and mass demonstrations to pressure the government into passing specific legislation to help the poor.

These kinds of campaigns allow movements to build power and achieve tangible gains. This makes movements much more likely to persist over the long term and win.

How are campaigns selected? Although there is no formula for campaign design, there are several important questions that strategic planners can use to orient themselves in the campaign design process.

Campaign planners may want to create their own checklist for this. Here are some standard questions that they may want to ask:

Therefore, in planning a campaign, a movement has to give thought to how the campaign will be sustained. A campaign may involve periods of high-intensity activity to escalate pressure against a target, but high-intensity activity usually cannot be sustained indefinitely, and therefore long-term campaigns may also entail periods of low-intensity activity to enable a movement to conserve and replenish its resources.

4. Tactic Selection

As campaigns are considered, discussions of tactics ensue.

Going back to our definition of civil resistance, it includes acts of commission, omission, or a combination of both.

Acts of Commission involve people taking certain actions that they are not supposed to take, not expected to take, or are forbidden from taking. For example, displaying certain symbols, handing out literature that exposes abuse or corruption, engaging in various kinds of protests, marches, picket lines or vigils, etc. All of these are examples of acts of commission in societies in which these acts are rare or forbidden.

Acts of Omission involve people refusing to take certain actions that they are supposed to take, expected to take, or are legally required to take. For example, refusing to pay taxes, fees, fines, utility bills, or rent; refusing to buy certain products (a consumer boycott); refusing to work (a strike), or choosing to work slowly and inefficiently; refusing to participate in various cultural events or observer holidays; refusing to participate in various institutions (i.e. public schools) or processes (i.e. elections); refusing to show respect or honor to dignitaries; refusing recognition of cultural norms (i.e. related to gender, race, age, sexual orientation, etc.)

Lastly, a combination of act of omission and commission are tactics like Establishing Alternative Institutions that support education, governance, media, or economic self-reliance, or that provide provide services to the public.

The common framework underlying nonviolent tactics is that they both change or disrupt the status quo, shift behavior patterns, and withdraw obedience from an abusive system. When employed as part of a broader strategy by many people, tactics ultimately shift the balance of power in society.

There are hundreds of ways that people can defy rules and expectations or withdraw their obedience from their regular responsibilities. This means that there is vast creative potential os use civil resistance. For example, in 1973, the scholar Gene Sharp documented the historical use of 198 tactics of civil resistance.[iv] Since that time, movements have innovated and created new tactics. Furthermore, the internet and associated technological platforms have opened up an entirely new domain for civil resistance.

The fact that there are so many tactical options available for a movement is good news, but it also raises the question of how to choose and sequence them.

Just like with selecting campaigns, there is no one formula for selecting tactics, but there are questions that can be considered.

1. Does the tactic support a campaign?

Keep in mind that even brilliant single tactics are rarely able to change the status quo, unless they are linked to campaigns.

2. What tactic comes before and what tactic will come after?

Every tactic should be seen in context of the tactic that came before it and the tactic that is planned to come after it. In other words, individual tactics should be seen as part of a tactical sequence. A tactic’s success depends in part on whether it builds upon past tactics and reinforces future tactics

3. What is the tactic’s objective? Is it clear and achievable within a given timeframe?

Although most tactics are very limited actions, it can still be helpful to clarify exactly what a specific tactic’s objective is. Specifying an objective not only enables a movement to know when it has succeeded (and in some cases to publicize that success to the broader society), but also clarifies for participants when a tactic is over so that they can return to the rest of their lives. Each tactic should have a defined beginning, middle, and end, because if a tactic’s end is not clear, a movement risks wasted energy, tactic failure, and/or loss of control.

4. What is the communicative content of the tactic?

Every tactic is a vessel for communication. Every action sends a message about who the people in the movement are and what they stand for. If a movement is not deliberate about defining itself, its supporters, and its objectives, then the movement’s opponent will take that opportunity to define the movement instead.

5. Does the tactic concentrate or disperse people?

Civil resistance tactics can be divided and subdivided into many different categories to help people choose between them. One simple and useful way to do this is to distinguish between tactics that concentrate or disperse people.

Tactics of concentration, such as mass demonstrations and rallies, bring many people into a relatively compact area. Some of their strengths are that they are highly visible, show popular support for the movement, and show courage in publicly confronting injustice and making demands. More aggressive concentration tactics like blockades and occupying or surrounding buildings can also be very powerful by directly disrupting the functions of various institutions. If these tactics are large enough, they can break through media censorship and force an issue onto the public agenda. However, tactics of concentration have some limitations. First, it can be difficult and resource-intensive to sustain these tactics over long periods of time. Second, tactics of concentration are often the easiest tactics to repress. Security forces are trained to clear tactics of concentration, and they are often efficient at it, unless the tactics have so much popular participation that the security forces cannot intervene effectively. In contrast, tactics of dispersion spread people out over a wide area. Consumer boycotts, stay-at-home strikes, private homeschools, and decentralized displays of symbols (such as graffiti, stickers, displaying certain images in the windows of people’s houses) are all examples. Some of the strengths of dispersion tactics are that they often enable participants to remain anonymous, or at least not an easy target of security forces. They may also demand less time, effort, and sacrifice of participants than tactics of concentration. Both of these factors can drive up popular engagement in such tactics. Tactics of dispersion are also difficult for states to repress, because they require security forces to be spread thinly over a wide area, which is expensive, and it is then sometimes difficult to know who is participating and who to target for repression. Research on social movements have found that effective movements are able to engage in both kinds of tactics, depending on the circumstances.

6. Is the tactic new?

Innovation is another factor in tactic (as well as campaign) success.

It is not uncommon for a movement to try the same tactic repetitively. This may be because the movement’s supporters are most familiar with that tactic, have a personal investment in the tactic, feel that the tactic in some way defines the movement, or they feel there are no other options for them to wield power in their struggle. Regardless, whether the tactic is a protest demonstration, an occupation, a strike, or some other action, the repetition of a single tactic over time will often result in decreased effectiveness. The primary reason for this is because as a tactic becomes more regularly used, the movement’s opponent adapts and learns better how to respond to the tactic. In some cases, repetitively-used tactics are also not seen as exciting, and therefore do not attract the same level of participation or recognition as new tactics do.

Note, however, that there are no absolute rules here. Some tactics may be seen as powerful precisely because they are done regularly and predictably. For example, Las Madres de la Plaza de Mayo (the Mother of the Plaza de Mayo) in Argentina regularly petitioned the Argentinian military dictatorship from 197X-198X to find their sons who had “disappeared”. Because their actions were predictable against a regime that was known for its brutality, their behavior showed fearlessness—they did not hide or rely on the element of surprise—and they became well-known.

7. What is the risk profile of the tactic?

Location, Timing, Visibility, Speed:

Will participants rapidly mobilize and demobilize?

Participants: Are the tactic participants disciplined and trained?

Message and conduct: Are the participants angry and threatening or calm and peaceful? What is their body language? What words do they use when speaking, or do they not speak at all?

What is the objective of the tactic?

8. Is there a code of conduct for the tactic?

Tactics that are public, high-risk, or likely to attract media coverage tend to benefit from a clear code of conduct that is agreed to by each participant in the tactic and that governs how the participants will behave. Oftentimes this code of conduct and the skills to carry it out reinforced through training.

There are plenty of other factors you can consider too beyond these eight that we’ve listed. No two tactics are alike, and there is no such thing as a perfect planning process. But our goal is to orient people to the variety of questions that people in movements may want to consider as they develop their own tactics. Or that allies may want to consider as they support movements. Or that analysts and observers may want to consider in trying to understand the strategic dynamics of movements.

The Trifecta of Civil Resistance

Civil resistance movements succeed when they effectively incorporate unity, strategic planning, and nonviolent discipline. These elements reinforce each other, providing a movement with strength, direction, and resilience. This section examines each component in detail, highlighting its significance and demonstrating its real-world application.

Unity: The Cornerstone of a Movement

Unity is the foundation upon which successful movements are built. It allows diverse groups to rally behind a shared goal, amplifies the movement’s influence, and makes it more resilient to external pressures. A movement that lacks unity is vulnerable to fragmentation, co-optation, and repression.

Building inclusive coalitions is key to fostering unity. This means bridging divides across class, ethnicity, religion, and ideology. For instance, the Sudanese Revolution (2018–2019) brought together professionals, students, and workers under the leadership of the Sudanese Professionals Association, demonstrating how cross-sector collaboration can strengthen a movement. Similarly, the anti-Apartheid struggle in South Africa maintained cohesion by aligning various organizations under the shared goal of dismantling institutional racism, allowing the movement to sustain momentum over decades.

A shared vision and clear messaging also help maintain unity. When movements articulate well-defined and widely accepted demands, they reduce confusion and internal conflicts. Movements that fail to establish a common purpose often struggle with fragmentation, which weakens their impact.

However, unity does not mean the absence of disagreement. Internal divisions are natural, but they must be managed effectively. Transparency in decision-making, open communication, and trust-building are essential to mitigating conflicts and ensuring that differences do not undermine the movement’s broader goals.

Strategic Planning: The Roadmap to Success

While passion and moral clarity can inspire activism, they are not enough to sustain a movement. Strategic planning provides movements with a clear roadmap for achieving their objectives, increasing their adaptability, helping them identify pressure points, and ensuring the efficient use of resources.

Effective strategic planning involves setting both short-term and long-term goals. The People Power Revolution in the Philippines (1986), for example, had an immediate goal of removing Ferdinand Marcos from power but also aimed for broader democratic reforms. By establishing clear milestones, movements can maintain momentum and avoid stagnation.

Movements must also carefully allocate resources to maximize their impact. The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) in Nigeria, led by Ken Saro-Wiwa, strategically planned its use of nonviolent protests and international advocacy to draw attention to environmental destruction in Ogoniland. By prioritizing specific actions, MOSOP was able to exert sustained pressure on both the Nigerian government and multinational corporations.

Additionally, movements must engage in scenario planning to anticipate repression and countermeasures from opponents. The Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong (2014) demonstrated how activists can adapt quickly to changing circumstances. By using mobile messaging apps and decentralized organizing, protesters were able to stay coordinated even when authorities attempted to suppress their actions. Planning for repression and preparing contingencies ensure that movements remain resilient under pressure.

Nonviolent Discipline: Maintaining Moral Authority and Encouraging Defections

Nonviolent discipline is a strategic necessity, not just a moral stance. It enables movements to maintain legitimacy, counter state propaganda, and encourage defections from security forces and other pillars of support.

Maintaining nonviolent discipline, even under provocation, strengthens a movement’s credibility. The Georgian Rose Revolution (2003), for example, successfully forced the resignation of President Eduard Shevardnadze by remaining steadfastly peaceful despite government provocations. When movements avoid violent retaliation, they make it harder for regimes to justify repression and violence.

Nonviolent discipline also plays a key role in countering regime narratives. Governments frequently try to discredit resistance movements by portraying them as dangerous and violent. The Belarusian protests of 2020 demonstrated how peaceful demonstrators, by refusing to engage in violence, contrasted sharply with the state’s use of force. This contrast helped to garner international sympathy and support.

Perhaps most critically, nonviolent movements facilitate defections. When movements avoid violence, it becomes easier for security forces, bureaucrats, and other officials to reconsider their loyalty to the regime. The East German protests in Leipzig (1989) were instrumental in eroding police and military support for the government, contributing to the fall of the Berlin Wall. Movements that maintain nonviolent discipline reduce the psychological and social barriers for potential defectors, accelerating the process of regime collapse.

Why These Components Matter

Each of the three components of the trifecta plays a distinct yet complementary role in ensuring the success of a movement.

These components are interdependent—a movement that lacks one is significantly weaker. For example, a highly strategic and disciplined movement without unity may lack the cohesion needed for success. Conversely, a movement with broad participation but without a clear strategy may lose direction.

Practical Applications: Movements That Successfully Employed the Trifecta

Several historical and contemporary movements have effectively combined unity, strategic planning, and nonviolent discipline:

Kashmir’s Nonviolent Land Reform Movement (1940s): Unified farmers, strategically negotiated with landlords, and maintained disciplined peaceful demonstrations, resulting in successful land redistribution.

Ghana’s Anti-Colonial Movements (1940s-1950s): Led by Kwame Nkrumah, this movement leveraged unity across ethnic groups, strategic planning of strikes and boycotts, and strict nonviolent discipline to achieve independence from British colonial rule.

South African Defiance Campaign (1952): United multiple anti-apartheid organizations in meticulously planned acts of civil disobedience, ensuring that nonviolent discipline was maintained throughout.

Estonian Singing Revolution (1987–1991): Used cultural unity, meticulous planning of mass singing events, and nonviolent resistance to achieve independence from the Soviet Union.

Sudanese Revolution (2018–2019): Demonstrated unity across professional groups, strategic use of strikes, and disciplined peaceful protests, leading to significant political change.

Conclusion

The trifecta of civil resistance— unity, strategic planning, and nonviolent discipline—is essential for movements seeking to challenge entrenched power structures and achieve lasting change. These three elements work together like the legs of a three-legged stool: each is crucial for balance and effectiveness. Without unity, movements fracture; without strategy, they flounder; and without nonviolent discipline, they risk provoking repression and lower the chances of defections.

By studying past movements that successfully integrated these principles, activists can draw valuable lessons for their own struggles. Understanding the interplay of unity, strategy, and discipline equips movements to mobilize effectively, adapt to challenges, and sustain momentum over time. Whether confronting authoritarian regimes, resisting corporate exploitation, or challenging systemic injustices, activists who master this trifecta will significantly enhance their chances of success.