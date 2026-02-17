how to organize an entire-ass country

Thank you, God, PJ Schuster, Karen RN, M Hope, Lizzy B, Tricia, and many others for tuning into my live video, where I discuss The Daisy Chain— a map for organizing your community at the hyper-local level to defeat political abusers who are trying to kill our democracy. If you’d like to learn more about The Daisy Chain, read more below:

Like This Idea? Share It Offline + Outside of Social Media Platforms

Neighbors, we are working against a weaponized algorithm.

If this post has meant something to you, absolutely, restack it here. But also consider sharing it on other forms of social media AND directly to your friends via text, email, Signal, Discord, and the like. Print it out and make zines, tailored to your own communities. You have my enthusiastic consent!

While I am resolute about being disciplined in strategic nonviolence, I am not worried about attribution. I’m not here to make a name for myself but here to make an impact. My reward is seeing fascism collapse in on itself, and preventing white Christian nationalists from simultaneously enacting a genocide and a world war (which, I can attest as someone who has studied them for fifteen years, is absolutely their aim).

We can stop these jerks, but people need a map to learn how to move together.

Share this map everywhere— and make it your own.