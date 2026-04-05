your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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how power works + how you're getting conned

you do not have to keep making appeals to corrupt politicians to change the system
✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨
Apr 05, 2026

Politics is pageantry, enacted for our benefit. It is the theater that lives on top of actual power–– which has always (always) flowed from the people. Power lives with us, and I really need you to get that, because our literal lives depend on withdrawing our consent to be governed by abusers, pooling our own power and resources to (temporarily) self-govern, and making clear demands.

We do not have to wait for Midterms to address the unhinged situation we’re in, and given all of the clear intentions to cheat or invalidate election results, it is imperative that We the People have a backup plan.

Because whatever fresh hell we’re about to face, we fight it the same way: together, in formation.

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