House Passed Bill (H.R. 2616) Forcing Teachers to DENY Trans People's Existence + OUT Any Student "Suspected" of Being Trans

If you can’t make it through the video, please: call both of your US Senators now and tell them to vote NO on H.R. 2616, which, incredibly, was named (wait for it) “Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act.” This proposed national law does two things:(1) it forces educators to out anyone they suspect of being trans to their parents and (2) it bars educators from acknowledging the existence of trans people.

In the video, I offer a number of suggestions for how allies can stand up for trans people in their communities. I hope you tune in for more concrete action items.

These people are going full court press to paint trans people as a danger— forcing teachers to out trans students to their parents and bar them from acknowledging that trans people even exist. When a fascist government denies the existence of a vulnerable group like this, it’s often prequel to state-sanctioned incarceration and murder. I am asking you to take five minutes out of your day and call your Senators and tell them to vote No on HR 2616.

Here’s an excerpt from MSN’s “House passes ‘Don’t Say Trans’ bill that would force teachers to out trans students nationwide:”

Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a bill yesterday that, if passed by the Senate and approved by the president, would force teachers across the country to out trans kids to their parents and also ban schools from acknowledging that trans people exist. The House passed the “Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act” (H.R. 2616) yesterday in a 217 to 198 vote. 208 Republicans and eight Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while 198 Democrats and zero Republicans voted against it. The names of the eight Democrats who voted for it are below.

Thank you Laura A. Drury, PJ Schuster, Chardonai, Acejonesz, Claire Davis ❌👑, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.