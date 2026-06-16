your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Andrea Maria Romandini's avatar
Andrea Maria Romandini
17h

I’ve got a purple pen ready!

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MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
18h

I’m in! I’m on board

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