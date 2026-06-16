We need a new Constitution.

There are people who will push back that “there are already laws on the books, if only we’d enforce them.” To that, I say: bullhonky. This piece of parchment was written by the mass-murderers of First Nations who thought it was appropriate to abduct people from Africa, traffic them to Turtle Island, and enslave them in perpetuity. That document has never represented the popular will of human beings living on Turtle Island—then as now.

No, the U.S. Constitution was always designed to protect, defend, serve, and bend to the whims of sadistic thieves who felt themselves above it all because they weren’t wearing a crown while they enacted atrocities.

Every single time there has been a lurch toward something like popular will, we are dragged into depravity from the progeny of this self-same poisoned tree. Ye shall judge a tree by the fruit it bears, and behold— its fruit is rotten: a system founded in the idea that some people are more human, and some people are disposable, has also been baked into our constitution from the beginning. Enough.

What’s more, we need a new set of founding documents because it’s just not at all practical for the hoarders and institutionally-insulated to think people will want to go back to the before-times, which, for a whole damn lot of us, have not been good times. There will be no more motivating everyday people to roll up their sleeves and fight for a “normal” that only existed for class-aspiring white people or whiteness-aspiring pick-me tokens. We do not have to live, on loop, in a bullshit story that fills us full of lies, abuses us, and then has the audacity to tell us it’s the “greatest nation on earth.” Bullshit on a hot tin roof. We need a new system of governance and economics that are rooted in the collective liberation of the people and the planet.

The time of sadistic white thieves believing they can own the world, announce reality, and kill anyone who gets in the way is over. It. Is. Over. This sickness must end. This story must end. You and I are smarter, braver, more compassionate, and more than capable of telling a better story— that leaves no one behind, including the tender ecosystem that sustains life on this beautiful planet.

We can find our courage to tell a new story and move toward it, or we can cower in our cubbies until masked men eventually ship us away to a warehouse—while white sadistic thieves, who think it’s okay to abduct, traffic, rape, and own people in perpetuity repeat the same goddamn cycle— only, this time, while decimating the planet to try to colonize other planets, which felonious musk stated outright when his shambolic company went public.

Do you really think they’re zipping you off to another planet? No, sugar-cube, they’re going to wreck this planet (more than they already have) so that they can try to get to another one, and I promise you: you’re not going with them— neither are your grandkids. So you can either gargle the balls of child-raping fascist for the rest of your life and your kids’ lives—letting people piss on you and tell you you’re not “thankful” enough for the rain in the gulag— or you can remove your power from this bullshit story and start telling a new one, and acting as if it’s already here .

Think it’s nuts, eh? That is exactly what these fucking fascists are doing right now: behaving as if. We either use our collective imagination to uproot white supremacy, or we will smother to death under its poison.

Governments are instituted among [people], deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,—That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. — Thomas Jefferson, Declaration of Independence

Jefferson might have been a much-lauded framer, but he was not a good man. He kidnapped, enslaved, and raped people. This man was an absolute piece of shit, and may the spirit of John Brown jack your aw if you say something about Jefferson being a goddamn “product of his time.”

I mention all of this this because even this Jefferson pointed out that messy musks would try to do “king-me” shit, and even Jefferson was like: When this mess happens, you can throw the whole thing in the trash, because this was always an experiment. The Constitution is not a holy document. We need a story that works for and is written by regular-ass people— particularly those who have been most harmed by this “national experiment” in genocide, land theft, chattel slavery, witch-burning, child rape, cultural theft, and systematic abuse of Two-Spirit people.

Once more with feeling: We are done with delusional white thieves who think they can own people, announce reality wrap around their whims, and kill anyone who gets in their way.

No fucking way. No fucking more.

Our kids deserve better.

So do we.