hop in, bestie, we're writing a new constitution
the founding stories of this nation have kept sadists in power for too damn long
We1 need a new Constitution.
There are people who will push back that “there are already laws on the books, if only we’d enforce them.” To that, I say: bullhonky. This piece of parchment was written by the mass-murderers of First Nations who thought it was appropriate to abduct people from Africa, traffic them to Turtle Island, and enslave them in perpetuity. That document has never represented the popular will of human beings living on Turtle Island—then as now.
No, the U.S. Constitution was always designed to protect, defend, serve, and bend to the whims of sadistic thieves who felt themselves above it all because they weren’t wearing a crown while they enacted atrocities.
Every single time there has been a lurch toward something like popular will, we are dragged into depravity from the progeny of this self-same poisoned tree. Ye shall judge a tree by the fruit it bears, and behold— its fruit is rotten: a system founded in the idea that some people are more human, and some people are disposable, has also been baked into our constitution from the beginning. Enough.
What’s more, we need a new set of founding documents because it’s just not at all practical for the hoarders and institutionally-insulated to think people will want to go back to the before-times, which, for a whole damn lot of us, have not been good times. There will be no more motivating everyday people to roll up their sleeves2 and fight for a “normal” that only existed for class-aspiring white people or whiteness-aspiring pick-me tokens. We do not have to live, on loop, in a bullshit story that fills us full of lies, abuses us, and then has the audacity to tell us it’s the “greatest nation on earth.” Bullshit on a hot tin roof. We need a new system of governance and economics that are rooted in the collective liberation of the people and the planet.
The time of sadistic white thieves believing they can own the world, announce reality, and kill anyone who gets in the way is over. It. Is. Over. This sickness must end. This story must end. You and I are smarter, braver, more compassionate, and more than capable of telling a better story— that leaves no one behind, including the tender ecosystem that sustains life on this beautiful planet.
We can find our courage to tell a new story and move toward it, or we can cower in our cubbies until masked men eventually ship us away to a warehouse—while white sadistic thieves, who think it’s okay to abduct, traffic, rape, and own people in perpetuity repeat the same goddamn cycle— only, this time, while decimating the planet to try to colonize other planets, which felonious musk stated outright when his shambolic company went public3.
Do you really think they’re zipping you off to another planet? No, sugar-cube, they’re going to wreck this planet (more than they already have) so that they can try to get to another one, and I promise you: you’re not going with them— neither are your grandkids4. So you can either gargle the balls of child-raping fascist for the rest of your life and your kids’ lives—letting people piss on you and tell you you’re not “thankful” enough for the rain in the gulag— or you can remove your power from this bullshit story and start telling a new one, and acting as if it’s already here.
Think it’s nuts, eh? That is exactly what these fucking fascists are doing right now: behaving as if. We either use our collective imagination to uproot white supremacy, or we will smother to death under its poison.
Governments are instituted among [people], deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,—That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. — Thomas Jefferson, Declaration of Independence
Jefferson might have been a much-lauded framer, but he was not a good man. He kidnapped, enslaved, and raped people. This man was an absolute piece of shit, and may the spirit of John Brown5 jack your aw if you say something about Jefferson being a goddamn “product of his time.”
I mention all of this this because even this Jefferson pointed out that messy musks6 would try to do “king-me” shit, and even Jefferson was like: When this mess happens, you can throw the whole thing in the trash, because this was always an experiment. The Constitution is not a holy document. We need a story that works for and is written by regular-ass people— particularly those who have been most harmed by this “national experiment” in genocide, land theft, chattel slavery, witch-burning, child rape, cultural theft, and systematic abuse of Two-Spirit people.
Once more with feeling: We are done with delusional white thieves who think they can own people, announce reality wrap around their whims, and kill anyone who gets in their way.
No fucking way. No fucking more.
Our kids deserve better.
So do we.
By “we,” I mean all of us. Right now. Don’t wait ‘til the fucking midterms. We need to start collectively drafting a new Constitution. Together. I am not talking about Democrats or Republicans. I am not talking about Harvard trained lawyers or someone who won a Nobel in political science. I’m talking about regular-ass people who talk to the people in their neighborhoods and say: “What would genuinely feel like a world worth living in? What would that look like, feel like?” Imagine the entire thing. Write it out. Invite people over for constitution parties. Especially, and hear me now when I say this: people 21 and younger should lead the visioning process here. Our job as elders isn’t to tell them what’ll never happen. We have been broken by white supremacy culture. Our job is to use our skills as writers and organizers and build the documentation, the narrative infrastructure, for the world they DO want to see— because, as I have been saying on loop, and as these literal fucking Nazis understood from the jump, everything starts as a story. It gets energy through the believing of its force. That is precisely why they are shoving AI down young people’s throats and forcing them to “train AI” as required college courses: it is to aggressively steal young people’s future and brainwash them into believing no alternative is possible when, in fact, is has always been here: right under the sediment of white supremacy culture and the rotten fruit of its progeny. It’s time to compost that shit.
It is always the vulnerable and the working poor who labor toward collective liberation, and it’s always this group of people who are made to the elite’s cannon fodder. Save the armchair theory of Marxist theory; that guy never actually labored a day in his damn life. Working people are more than capable of communicating why shit doesn’t work and what we want, and no one gets to alienate us from the story of our labor or our striving. We are where we are today because too many privileged people stood in the wings, watched, and let the poor and vulnerable and bleed out rather than to stand in solidarity and give their neighbors the engaged critical mass they needed to succeed. It’s your move. Put up or shut up.
This company, along with other shambolic AI outfits, are now poised to drain people’s funds when the bubble bursts, as designed. This entire ruse is a literal robbery at gun point.
And you shouldn’t want that, either, because these people rape and murder kids.
Y’all justifying yeah-butts are the reason we’re here now: because you rationalize slavery instead of clocking the horror, you failed to mobilize against the ongoing slave nation through a loophole in the 13 that fueled the prison industrial complex, and you let your anti-blackness metastasize this nation into a full-blown police state replete with private prisons— owned by the very people who want to put you there if you disagree with their intent to enslave you, too. You should have listened to your Black neighbors, but you kept scrolling. The chickens have done been roosted; they got great grandkids now. You can’t unring this bell, neighbor— but you can damn well listen to it and learn from it while you still have a chance.
I henceforth decree “messy musk” be accepted as the preferable substitute for the slur “messy bitch.”
I’ve got a purple pen ready!
I’m in! I’m on board