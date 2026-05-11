Help Weirdo Write: Part 1

I’ve been working on a longer draft of The Daisy Chain for over a year but have struggled to sequence it, so I’m talking it out in a series of talks. Some iteration of this will be retooled into a much shorter intro— hopefully sometime this summer.

(Small note: The first fifteen minutes of this recording is me talking about being a dyslexic writer and writing professor. If you want to fast-forward through my digressions, you have my enthusiastic consent. I recorded this conversation to generate a transcript of the convo and get a first draft.)

Key Themes: This spoken-word intro to The Daisy Chain focuses on the importance of having conversations now about the kind of country, and the kind of world, we DO want to live in. What we talk about shapes the future and, more importantly, we have to know what kind of life we’re organizing to achieve. If we simply fight back against political abuse, we’re stuck on defense, with no strategy, and we risk losing the energetic momentum we need to keep holding the line. Toward the end of the conversation, I invite you to think with me about the kind of world you want to see— seven days, seven weeks, seven months, seven years, and seven generations in the future. I also think it’s a good idea to host pro-democracy parties where you pose this question to your friends and neighbors— and ask them to write down the world they DO want to live in. Writing it down is important. We cannot achieve what we won’t allow ourselves to imagine.

Thank you PJ Schuster, Lynette, Karma, Sandra, M Hope, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.