I don’t usually share someone else’s content without commentary, but it is an absolute necessity that every single one of your friends sees this and engages with it— even if they already “know” it, because people need to feel it before they can heal it. This rotten empire has intentionally made people numb and disoriented to the abuse done in its name. We are not yet free, but we WILL be free, and we’re getting there together this time, because it’s always been all of us or none of us. No one is disposable. It is time to make this earth so uninhabitable for genocidal white men, and their crumb-maidens and tokens, that their ideological lineage is uprooted never to grow again. White supremacy, and all of its militaristic, technological, and economic derivatives, will be dismantled— in our lifetimes. It is past time for our collective liberation.

Engage with Douglas’s speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”