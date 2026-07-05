your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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GhostoftheWhiteRose's avatar
GhostoftheWhiteRose
2h

Shit. I didn't know SStack was doing the "free sub expired" thing. I follow a lot of stacks, but that could be why I haven't seen some of the less frequent posters lately. Boo

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Paul Kayen's avatar
Paul Kayen
8h

🍀🤞🏼🍀🤞🏼🍀🤞🏼🍀

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