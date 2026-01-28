The picture above was created by one of Hayam El Gamal’s five-year-old twin daughters. It reads:

“I am five years old. Let us go.”

I invite you to imagine when you were five years old. What did you draw? How many crayons did you have?

Hayam El Gamal’s five-year-old girl appears to have just one crayon, a black one, and she is using that crayon— in a world without color— to beg for help, because she and her five-year-old twin sister, her three other sisters (9, 16, and 18), and her mother were abducted by ICE and have been imprisoned, for eight months, at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.

Hayam El Gamal and her daughters are asylum seekers; they live here with legal documents, issued in good standing from the US government. According to Krassenstein’s reporting:

Hayam El Gamal and her five children came to the United States lawfully in 2022. They are seeking asylum through legal channels. They are not accused of any crime. The government admits this. Still they have been detained for eight months. Eight months of confinement for a family whose only offense is asking for protection and then daring to tell the public what was happening to them. When Hayam El Gamal spoke to the media the Trump administration responded not by fixing the conditions but by punishing her family. Her eldest daughter was separated from the family. Not for safety. Not for health. Not for any legal reason. She was separated as retaliation for speaking out. That daughter turned eighteen while in detention. She is now denied visitation with her family. She is denied religious accommodations. According to her attorney this separation was explicitly punitive. Eric Lee told us that every time the family wins in court the government invents a new excuse to keep them detained. Two habeas petitions have already been won. A third is pending. Each victory is met with a new bureaucratic trick to continue the abuse.

You can read Krassenstein’s full report here:

If you cannot read Krassenstein’s reporting, I invite you to read the conditions at the Dilley Family Detention Center, described below. When you do, I ask you to imagine a five-year-old child using the only tool available to her, a single crayon, to try and get help for her family:

Fascist White Nationalists Retaliate when Their Abuses Are Exposed

The DHS and the DOJ are furious that the conditions of Dilley Family Detention Center have been exposed. Why? Because this “detention center” exposes the depth of human rights abuses rife not only in this “facility” but others around the country. Indeed, it is the courage of people like Hayam El Gamal and many of our other abducted neighbors who have revealed these centers to be concentration camps.

I do not use the word concentration camp lightly. If you think my language is overblown, I encourage you to spend time with these words from the United States Holocaust Museum:

German authorities under National Socialism established a variety of detention facilities to confine those whom they defined as political, ideological, or racial opponents of the regime. In time their extensive camp system came to include concentration camps, where persons were incarcerated without observation of the standard norms applying to arrest and custody; labor camps; prisoner-of-war camps; transit camps; and camps which served as killing centers, often called extermination camps or death camps.

Remember that our abducted neighbors risked their lives to share the dehumanizing conditions under which they are being held, without Congressional oversight. This is the very definition of standard norms not being followed with regard to human rights and legal rights. Our neighbors are being starved, coerced, raped, tortured, denied care, and murdered in these concentrations camps— which are funded with OUR tax dollars. (Silence is complicity!)

In retaliation for exposing these conditions, DHS and the DOJ claim that Hayam El Gamal “has no assets” and is thus a “flight risk.” This is gaslighting.

Here’s the inconvenient truth:

Had DHS not abducted Hayam El Gamal, ripping her from her home, her job, and her community, she would have assets. Her assets were destroyed and stolen from her by DHS. Moreover, behind the white nationalist veneer of lies, one can plainly see that Hayam El Gamal is so deeply rooted in her community that (1) they realized she’d been stolen, (2) they organized to get her legal representation, and (3) they organized a GoFundMe to demonstrate to the immigration judge that she does, in fact, have assets and, far from being a “flight risk,” is beloved and grounded in her community.

Help Rescue These Children from a Concentration Camp

Join me in donating to the GoFundMe for Hayam El Gamal and her five children—ages 18, 16, 9, and 5-year-old twins.

Share a link to Hayam El Gamal’s GoFundMe on all of your social media accounts. When you do, tell your neighbors why contributing to this GFM is important to you.

If you are a writer or content creator of any kind, join your weirdo friend and Krassenstein by writing a story about Hayam El Gamal and her family and sharing it with your subscribers/followers.

Call your Senators and demand no more funding to DHS, the impeachment of DHS Secretary Noem, and the independent investigation and prosecution of every single member of this regime who has abused and murdered our neighbors in their unhinged pursuit of alleged “white supremacy.”

Steven Miller’s White Nationalist Derangement Syndrome

In closing out this essay, it feels important to understand that DHS abducted Hayam El Gamal and her five children, in violation of international law, because Stephen Miller is deranged white nationalist. In spite of the fact that Miller’s own family fled their country when they were deemed “racial undesirables” during WWII, deranged Steven Miller believes immigrants and asylum seekers are “polluting” the European blood of the United States.

This is rich talk from a man tweeting from Turtle Island, where colonizers have engaged in an ongoing project of genocide toward First Nations. In truth, it is people who identify with whiteness who do the most damage to Turtle Island, Europe, and every occupied land they touch.

Whiteness is not an actual identity and never has been. It is a copy of a copy of a copy that demands conformity and unquestioned obedience from its cult members— erasing every accent, every language, every folk story, every gender cosmology, every unique religious practice, every expansive formation of family living— in order for the conditional protection from thieving white-identified oligarchs.

As we are seeing with the execution of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretty, being racialized [read as] white does not protect a person from unhinged white nationalist violence. White supremacy also hurts people who understand themselves as white and who are racialized as white— and called on to prop up a cult that benefits generations of lazy bigoted white-identifying thieves.

Renouncing White Supremacy + Becoming a “Bad White Person”

White supremacy is a virus. The best way to inoculate yourselves is to become a bad white person: by denouncing white supremacy and committing to dismantle its institutional avatars; understanding white supremacy’s roots in settler colonialism and chattel slavery; reclaiming your own cultural traditions, languages, and family stories; and helping other racialized-white people come to consciousness about how white supremacy harms also people who understand themselves through the lens of whiteness.