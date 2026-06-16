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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
2h

Adjacently, in the Mississippi nativist, racist continuum:

Mississippi to try armed minors in violent crimes as adults under new law https://share.google/zbwIDO7LUyu3rrR1Y

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Patris's avatar
Patris
1h

I excuse no murder, especially by supposedly trained officers. And absolutely not the use of deadly force to stop theft of any item.

I would hate to live in Mississippi. Those people there appear to be deranged. ..are mentally impaired.

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