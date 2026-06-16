This is Kohen Wiley, a precious 1-year-old Black baby boy, who should still be alive. He was murdered on June 14, 2026, in a Walmart parking lot, by sheriffs in Senatobia, Mississippi.

The sheriffs appear to have seen two women and a toddler exit Walmart with diapers. They assumed, without any confirmation, that the woman had shoplifted. (Do you know how hard it is to shoplift diapers?!?) Sheriffs shot at the car, killing Kohen and leaving is his aunt in critical condition. I cannot imagine how Kohen’s mother feels, losing her baby and possibly her sister over a box of fucking diapers.

This mother needs our anger and our solidarity. Do not look away. Call city hall and the Senatobia PD now! Tell them to fire and prosecute these murders: 662-562-4474.

Just like with the murder of Renea Good, Senatobia PD officers LIED, in the aftermath of the murder, claiming the car drove at them. Bull-fucking-shit. A baby is dead because Senatobia cops assumed diapers were stolen and didn’t bother with evidence, because anti-blackness makes its own evidence.

Here is an excerpt from Shay Arthur’s reporting, “Witness saw women carrying diapers at fatal MS Walmart shooting,” from WREG.com:

A woman who witnessed the shooting, who did not want to be identified, said she saw the whole incident. “I seen the officers take off running, not in the car, I’m talking about on feet, and these are the Sheriffs and the police,” she said. “They’re running through the parking lot and I see the car take off you know, so in my head, I’m like, I know they’re not chasing the car, they don’t think they’re going to catch the car. Then I hear gunshots and I’m like, I know they’re not shooting at a car that’s leaving in a public, this is Walmart.”

Do not just get mad and share. Call Senatobia City Hall: 662-562-4474. Call their mayor’s office + the police liaison [same number, different lines], and tell them to fire and prosecute these murders.

If you’re in Sanatobia and have more direct suggestions for how people can show solidarity with Kohen Wiley’s family, please leave information in the comments.

There is a community rally, today, June 16th at 5 PM to demand justice for Kohen.

If you are a white reader, I challenge you to understand how you and your family have been conditioned, across entire generations, to excuse the racist brutality meted out against our Black neighbors in the US— who have been, since before the “founding” of this (bullshit) nation been targeted for genocide.

Fascism isn’t new. Genocide isn’t new. If you’re just now noticing that the United States is a police state, don’t stop there. Recognize how this entire enterprise is rooted in antiblackness and the fiction of “law enforcement” that was borne out of chattel slavery. The only way out of where we’re at now is to dismantle white supremacy, and the police state the props it up, root and stem. And that means showing up, speaking up, getting loud, and staying loud for people like 1-year-old Kohen Wiley.