your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Leslye Joy Allen, Historian's avatar
Leslye Joy Allen, Historian
11h

I agree with everything in this article. This essay hit right on the mark. But let me add one more layer. This time I am talking about literal physical mutilation via surgery.

Whenever I have had to explain anything about my support of transgender individuals, I typically begin with a discussion about intersex individuals. For some reason that pulls people in.

Not too long ago a hospital apologized for having performed so many surgeries on intersex babies who were born with ambiguous genitalia. In other words, they recommended and chose the “sex” of the infants according to the preferences of the parents without any consideration for simply allowing these babies to grow up and decide who they were.

I have read several reports that say many individuals who had these surgeries never enjoy sex because nerve endings were severed during the surgery itself.

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5 replies by dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨ and others
A.Aron's avatar
A.Aron
12h

Oh this is gonna be a mess of comments

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