You know who mutilates children? The Trump-Epstein class, and they’re queuing up to start a nuclear holocaust and forced famine in order to evade accountability.

Definition: Mutilation (from the Latin: mutilus) is severe damage to the body that has a subsequent harmful effect on an individual's quality of life.

So I ask you: Is it the parent or teacher who accepts a child’s gender experience the abuser here? Or is it a billionaire cabal of child rapists and eugenicists who are currently in the public eye for serially raping and medically experimenting on children in the name of their twisted vision of “trans-humanism”? The answer to that question hinges upon WHO gets to determine “quality of life”— the child or the predator class.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to live in a world where vulture-class pedophiles get to determine, for everyone else, what counts as quality of life. Because they will always project their “quality of life” onto their victims. To the Trump-Epstein class, accountability is a fate worse than death, so they have resolved to hunt us down and kill us (consolidating this country into a techno-fascist apartheid state), while projecting their filthy criminality onto survivors and their advocates.

The thing is: there are way more of us than there are of them.

They cannot kill us all.

They cannot imprison us all.

They cannot bomb or starve us all into submission.

Their fatal calculations are these: They confused their privileged discomfort around being held accountable with our literal survival as a free people. Because they’ve never had to pay attention, they assume our minds are as soft as their hands. Because they are cowardly and selfish, they assume we will turn on each other rather than stand up to them.

We will win.

Whether many of us live to see that day is another matter, and that will hinge on whether or not people get off the screens and into their communities to organize.

But, whenever the day of reckoning comes, as a survivor, I ask that you honor me by showing these amoral miscreants no mercy. Make an example of these abusers so memorable that child predation, at long last, becomes extinct.

The world has ended many times.

May it finally end for all those who rape and pillage.