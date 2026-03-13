gender mutilation: the linchpin lie at the heart of the trump-epstein class
You know who mutilates children? The Trump-Epstein class, and they’re queuing up to start a nuclear holocaust and forced famine in order to evade accountability.
Definition: Mutilation (from the Latin: mutilus) is severe damage to the body that has a subsequent harmful effect on an individual's quality of life.
So I ask you: Is it the parent or teacher who accepts a child’s gender experience the abuser here? Or is it a billionaire cabal of child rapists and eugenicists who are currently in the public eye for serially raping and medically experimenting on children in the name of their twisted vision of “trans-humanism”1?
The answer to that question hinges upon WHO gets to determine “quality of life”— the child or the predator class2.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to live in a world where vulture-class pedophiles get to determine, for everyone else, what counts as quality of life. Because they will always project their “quality of life” onto their victims. To the Trump-Epstein class, accountability is a fate worse than death, so they have resolved to hunt us down and kill us (consolidating this country into a techno-fascist apartheid state3), while projecting their filthy criminality onto survivors and their advocates.
The thing is: there are way more of us than there are of them.
They cannot kill us all.
They cannot imprison us all.
They cannot bomb or starve us all into submission.
Their fatal calculations are these: They confused their privileged discomfort around being held accountable with our literal survival as a free people. Because they’ve never had to pay attention, they assume our minds are as soft as their hands. Because they are cowardly and selfish, they assume we will turn on each other rather than stand up to them.
We will win.
Whether many of us live to see that day is another matter, and that will hinge on whether or not people get off the screens and into their communities to organize.
But, whenever the day of reckoning comes, as a survivor, I ask that you honor me by showing these amoral miscreants no mercy. Make an example of these abusers so memorable that child predation, at long last, becomes extinct.
The world has ended many times.
May it finally end for all those who rape and pillage.
if you call this conspiracy, i invite you to go to a public library, check out any historical record on the medical experiments eugenicists forced onto enslaved people from Africa, read it, and then bludgeon yourself with it. white people in this country have been subjecting Black and First Nations people to medical torture for literal centuries. your ignorance of these truths has been manicured by the outset. damn near all of public education exists to deify and airbrush historical and contemporary villains.
remember: white supremacy culture views women, children, and gender expansive people as property— not agential human beings.
same as it ever was
I agree with everything in this article. This essay hit right on the mark. But let me add one more layer. This time I am talking about literal physical mutilation via surgery.
Whenever I have had to explain anything about my support of transgender individuals, I typically begin with a discussion about intersex individuals. For some reason that pulls people in.
Not too long ago a hospital apologized for having performed so many surgeries on intersex babies who were born with ambiguous genitalia. In other words, they recommended and chose the “sex” of the infants according to the preferences of the parents without any consideration for simply allowing these babies to grow up and decide who they were.
I have read several reports that say many individuals who had these surgeries never enjoy sex because nerve endings were severed during the surgery itself.
Oh this is gonna be a mess of comments