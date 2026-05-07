gender extremist (noun): the white nationalist man who wants to rob you of your bodily autonomy, track your periods, force you to give birth to your rapist’s child, and imprison you for a miscarriage; also rapes children

the federal government, under the guidance of an actual nazi, just classified people who are pro-transgender as domestic terrorists— not the masked paramilitary abducting your neighbors, not the international crime syndicate raping children, not the sadists blowing up fishermen’s boats, nor the twisted piece of shit who double-tapped a girls’ school. no. they want you afraid of trans people.

our own government wants you to believe that your neighbors organizing their communities to care for one another and your transgender neighbors are somehow as dangerous as armed drug lords and people who fly planes into skyscrapers. these are their words:

“In addition to cartels and Islamist terror groups, our national CT [counterterrorism] activities will also prioritize the rapid identification and neutralization of violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist. We will use all the tools constitutionally available to us to map them at home, identify their membership, map their ties to international organizations like Antifa, and use law enforcement tools to cripple them operationally before they can maim or kill the innocent.”

now, i want you to think about how many innocent people these fascists have hurt and ask yourselves who the real danger is in this scenario.

i assure you, trans folks want you to have a full and abundant life, filled with people who love and accept you in all of your complexity.

these people want to annihilate anyone who treads past the militarized borders of their comfort. the question is: why are they only comfortable when every woman, child, and gender expansive person around them is scared?

sounds a lot like gender extremism to me.