for my students

this is a call to action for more educators to speak up about what they’re seeing in their classrooms, campuses, and communities. our young people are being traumatized by this regime. it’s time to throw down the gauntlet.

we cannot let this continue.

___

Postscript: I just had to delete upwards of ten hateful comments on this video when it cross-posted to YouTube: I was told I was a danger to children. I was told students were “fleeing” my classes because I was “crazy.” I was accused of being “on meds” and told that I needed to be on meds. I was told I was “confusing students” with my gender. I was told I should be locked up, and I was told I was demonic. One unhinged person [predictably misgendered me and] claimed I almost said the word “bullet” in my video but stopped myself because of Charlie Kirk, implying that I am a violent threat to the community. Behold a sampling of this insane Nazi shit:

The point of this dog-pile is to intimidate me and cause reputational damage so that my story might not be believed by bystanders. But, in case you’re wondering, one of my colleagues [a straight, cisgender, white Christian woman] also admitted to seeing the exact same pattern of student drop-off in her own in-person classes— we teach at the same university, on same campus. So I wasn’t wrong when it came to the observations I mention in my video. If anything, I understated the harm. So I’ll say it again:

This fascist regime is traumatizing our students.

These fascists only came into my feed because my honesty and vulnerability cut through the heart of the matter, and it terrified them. You don’t get dog-piled on like this unless you’ve struck a nerve. I intend to keep pressing it.

Tell the truth. Shame the Nazis.