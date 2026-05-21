FCC Wants to Put a Warning Label on LGBTQ Content: How You Can Help

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Leave a comment for the FCC by May 22nd and tell them not to put content warnings on LGBTQ content: https://glaad.org/fcc/ It is very important that you join your local PFLAG chapter now. There’s one in every area, even rural areas. If there’s not one in your area, start one. Here’s the link to find a PFLAG in the United States, and here’s the link to find your local chapter in Canada. Embrace your trans and gender-nonconforming neighbors by showing an all-ages film about the importance of being who you are in spite of the scapegoating. I whole-heartedly recommend screening Nimona on a film projector. (See blog about this below.) If you would like me to speak to your PFLAG group or neighborhood collective about how you might show solidarity with trans and gender-nonconforming people, message me on Substack, and I’ll help out. If you follow any of these suggestions, please leave a comment here, or message me directly, so that I know I’ve made a positive impact.

Here are some relevant blogs related to the list above:

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Thank you Laura A. Drury, Candice Michel, Elise, Nancy K., Sue Henger, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.