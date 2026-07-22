your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
1d

I agree, that's why I advocate a broad coalition that while acknowledging class struggle, avoids triggering Marxian wording and has a streak of nationalism in it. I don't know what this is but it sure ain't America or even Amerikkka, it's the former US. "Make America America again? Restore constitutional law?" I know there are lot's of things wrong with all of that but we don't have a lot of time as you have pointed out. I have long held that "left" and "right" are archaic terms that have become almost meaningless, as whatever they once meant has been distorted beyond recognition. Based on parliamentary and courtroom seating they both ultimate involve one's relationship to a central authority.

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CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE's avatar
CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE
1d

Of course they do.

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