neighbors united won’t be beet — by flightlessblrbs

“Left” and “right” are shorthand, fake-ass terms that tell you nothing about a person and their beliefs. They’re lazy terms. They are designed to stupefy the public. For these reasons, I haven’t used the terms for years, along with other odious terms like “progressive” and “conservative,” because (again) they’re fucking meaningless. I’m not just saying this as an armchair political commentator but as someone with actual intelligence that, through tears and a not insubstantial amount of student loan debt, earned me a PhD in rhetoric and persuasion. I understand how people weild words to get you to believe things and to act on those beliefs; as a consequence, I have a profound allergy to bullshit, mistruthin, and manipulation.

I will leave you with three finer points:

First, people in the US, when they are not propagandized to hate each other, want remarkably similar things. The terrifying thing for those engaged in political skullduggery is that the propaganda is wearing off, and once you see the card trick, you cannot unsee it. In rhetorical terms? Political abusers are up shit creek in a chickenwire canoe.

Second, our own intelligence agencies—when they were not overwrought by international looters and child rapists trying to cover for themselves— told us that the greatest threat to our nation came from white Christian nationalists. We are seeing that play itself out to the point of moral and narrative absurdity. White Christian nationalists, in every iteration in this nation’s sordid history, have relied on acts of domestic terrorism to meet their political aims, because the shit they want to do flies in the face of humanity and all of creation.

Here’s my third point, and mark it well: When an extremist political faction, operating outside accountability and enacting life-and-death violence upon ordinary neighbors starts labeling people of conscience as “political terrorists,” you have no obligation to believe jack shit coming from their mouths. These people have violated national and international laws. These people are hugely unpopular with the people living in the United States. These people know they will face accountability for what they’ve done, so they’re engaging in DARVO theatrics: deny, attack, reverse victim and offender.

Terrorism is a word that actually means a thing: using deadly force and threats of deadly force to coerce political outcomes that cannot be achieved through democratic means. What we’re seeing play out before us, right now, is indeed political terrorism— and its perpetrators are the ones holding press conferences to denounce the very people peacefully standing up to their violence.

These people think you don’t know shit from shinola. Prove them wrong. Embrace every gd target these people create. Celebrate them as heroes in real time, and you will take away this attempt to scare you off from standing up for what is right. There is courage in right relationship. The only response is to love your neighbors openly and out loud. Do it even if you are afraid, even if your voice shakes. The more of us who stand up together, the harder it is for these vainglorious shit-gibbons to terrify and disorient people into submission.

We are a free people, and we will be, once more, a freer people.

We get there by proudly declaring of interdependence. We will free us. We will keep us safe. We will leave no neighbor behind.

The jig is up.