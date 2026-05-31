your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
3hEdited

All of what you have said makes sense, I would only add that 90% of even the genuine stories that are not recycled MSM/AI BS focus on the "fruits of the poison tree," and not the root. We already know who, what and where that is for the most part, but strangely, it seems less important than "who to hate today."

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Teresa T.'s avatar
Teresa T.
13h

Yeah I needed those reminders, thanks!

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