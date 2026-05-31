There are certain stories in which I will never traffic, and there are good reasons why. Here are some of the things this Weirdo Friend will never tell you:

“Everyone Panic! A Very Bad Thing is Happening!” Why not? Because we don’t need to know the precise, up-to-the-minute contours of every bad thing in order to intervene— and staying that focused on wall-to-wall abuse puts you in a constant state of freeze.

“Here’s Why Bad People Do Bad Things.” Why not? Because people who do bad things will continue to do bad things, and we need to spend way more time imagining the impacts of those bad things on marginalized communities— not empathy-washing abusers.

“Here’s What I Predict the Next Bad Thing Will Be” Why not? Because you cannot predict a future that is constantly shaped by how everyday people intervene in an unfolding timeline. You also give away power to bad actors, while sitting on the sidelines, by assuming they have unfettered power to shape the world. They don’t. Money, weapons, spyware, and other forms of coercive control are weak tools.

“Politicians Must Do Something about the Bad Thing!” Why not?Because politicians have very little motivation to stop bad things from happening, because their entire career depends on making the promise, not delivering praxis. Servant leaders are rare; political grifters exist everywhere (because it’s profitable).

“Here’s How This Obscure Policy Tweak Will Slow the Tide of Bad Things.” Why not? Because the institutions we built are being weaponized against us, and any person trying to get you to focus on low-stakes (for you) “fixes” to keep the system in place are charlatans trying to waste your time so that you are not organizing in your communities— which all of us know, by now, is the only thing that can feasibly end this cycle of abuse.