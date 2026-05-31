fascism needs its snake oil salesmen
There are certain stories in which I will never traffic, and there are good reasons why. Here are some of the things this Weirdo Friend will never tell you:
“Everyone Panic! A Very Bad Thing is Happening!” Why not? Because we don’t need to know the precise, up-to-the-minute contours of every bad thing in order to intervene— and staying that focused on wall-to-wall abuse puts you in a constant state of freeze.
“Here’s Why Bad People Do Bad Things.” Why not? Because people who do bad things will continue to do bad things, and we need to spend way more time imagining the impacts of those bad things on marginalized communities— not empathy-washing abusers.
“Here’s What I Predict the Next Bad Thing Will Be” Why not? Because you cannot predict a future that is constantly shaped by how everyday people intervene in an unfolding timeline. You also give away power to bad actors, while sitting on the sidelines, by assuming they have unfettered power to shape the world. They don’t. Money, weapons, spyware, and other forms of coercive control are weak tools.
“Politicians Must Do Something about the Bad Thing!” Why not?Because politicians have very little motivation to stop bad things from happening, because their entire career depends on making the promise, not delivering praxis. Servant leaders are rare; political grifters exist everywhere (because it’s profitable).
“Here’s How This Obscure Policy Tweak Will Slow the Tide of Bad Things.” Why not? Because the institutions we built are being weaponized against us, and any person trying to get you to focus on low-stakes (for you) “fixes” to keep the system in place are charlatans trying to waste your time so that you are not organizing in your communities— which all of us know, by now, is the only thing that can feasibly end this cycle of abuse.
“Just Let It All Burn!” Why not? Do you imagine yourself toasting marshmallows in the fire? Have you asked yourself who’s broken body is fueling that fire, whose precious loves have been lost to grief? It will certainly not be the abusers. It will be people like you. Moreover this response offers no solution for collapse, less the shallow short-sighted strategy of angry white men who still think the solution to this structural abuse by the biggest military in the world is taking up arms against them. This is lunacy; these people have drones.
My message will always be this:
Here Are Concrete Actions We Can Take, Right Now, Using the Skills We Already Have, to Stop the Cycle of Abuse— without Asking Some “Very Important Person” for Permission to Do It.
Why? Because this is exactly how everyday people have upended fascism.
All of what you have said makes sense, I would only add that 90% of even the genuine stories that are not recycled MSM/AI BS focus on the "fruits of the poison tree," and not the root. We already know who, what and where that is for the most part, but strangely, it seems less important than "who to hate today."
Yeah I needed those reminders, thanks!