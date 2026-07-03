ever watched something that blew your mind AND pissed you all the way off? watch this.
if you're feeling gaslit around Palestine: watch this
Y’all, I just watched a former Mossad agent, Victor Ostrovsky, explain Mossad’s relationship to the United States, and I am incandescent with rage about how thoroughly we’ve been gaslit. As you can see from the image above, his talk was hosted on C-SPAN. Watch it now while you still can, and share it with friends.
But here’s what pisses me off the most: (1) This is from 1995. Ostrovsky tried to warn the US, and our government and our media didn’t do shit. (2) Ostrovsky risked his life to share how thoroughly dangerous an unaccountable Mossad is and, because we didn’t listen, a whole bunch of Palestinians, Lebanese people, and Iranians are dead— along with countless American service members, who have been thrown into the war machine for decades.
I don’t want to hear that “Israel has a right to defend itself again.” They are not defending themselves. The IDF has been committing war crimes and then Mossad and its avatars are gaslighting people about it and ruining their lives for speaking out.
Not another goddamn dime to Israel ever again.
The US and Israel, and all them war profiteering reprobates who aided them in genocide will be tried at the Hague.
Speak out about Congress trying to merge the US and Israeli militaries and intelligence while you still can! Call your Senators and say NO to Section 224, the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.
Here’s a link to Victor Ostrovsky’s downloadable book By Way of Deception, from InternetArchive.org.
Here’s a link to his second book, The Other Side of Deception: A Rogue Agent Exposes the Mossad’s Secret Agenda. [Note: The moment I shared this, apparently, the link to this book is no longer working. Isn’t that so “interesting”?]
A while ago, long enough that I’ve forgotten the exact year there was a report that went from the intelligence communities and the FBI to Congress about human trafficking in the world. This was when understood as a major issue worldwide. In that report, Israel was identified as a pass-through place for women being trafficked from eastern Europe and Russia to other parts of the world. The women would end up thinking they were going for a job and stopping off in Israel. Then in Israel, their passports would be confiscated and then you would be trafficked. That report was ignored, and Israel’s complicit behavior was also ignored by Congress and the White House. I remember being so furious but I can’t really remember. Who was president was it Clinton or W? We’ve known about all this stuff and I have also been incandescent with rage ever since.
Fucking hell! I’m so fucking sick of all this shit! And they just keep on like it’s nothing!
Who isn’t in on this, by this point?!. I don’t trust anyone in government anymore.