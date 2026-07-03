Y’all, I just watched a former Mossad agent, Victor Ostrovsky, explain Mossad’s relationship to the United States, and I am incandescent with rage about how thoroughly we’ve been gaslit. As you can see from the image above, his talk was hosted on C-SPAN. Watch it now while you still can, and share it with friends.

But here’s what pisses me off the most: (1) This is from 1995. Ostrovsky tried to warn the US, and our government and our media didn’t do shit. (2) Ostrovsky risked his life to share how thoroughly dangerous an unaccountable Mossad is and, because we didn’t listen, a whole bunch of Palestinians, Lebanese people, and Iranians are dead— along with countless American service members, who have been thrown into the war machine for decades.

I don’t want to hear that “Israel has a right to defend itself again.” They are not defending themselves. The IDF has been committing war crimes and then Mossad and its avatars are gaslighting people about it and ruining their lives for speaking out.

Not another goddamn dime to Israel ever again.

The US and Israel, and all them war profiteering reprobates who aided them in genocide will be tried at the Hague.

Speak out about Congress trying to merge the US and Israeli militaries and intelligence while you still can! Call your Senators and say NO to Section 224, the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.

Here’s a link to Victor Ostrovsky’s downloadable book By Way of Deception, from InternetArchive.org.

Here’s a link to his second book, The Other Side of Deception: A Rogue Agent Exposes the Mossad’s Secret Agenda. [Note: The moment I shared this, apparently, the link to this book is no longer working. Isn’t that so “interesting”?]