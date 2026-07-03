your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Fractured-Art's avatar
Fractured-Art
1d

A while ago, long enough that I’ve forgotten the exact year there was a report that went from the intelligence communities and the FBI to Congress about human trafficking in the world. This was when understood as a major issue worldwide. In that report, Israel was identified as a pass-through place for women being trafficked from eastern Europe and Russia to other parts of the world. The women would end up thinking they were going for a job and stopping off in Israel. Then in Israel, their passports would be confiscated and then you would be trafficked. That report was ignored, and Israel’s complicit behavior was also ignored by Congress and the White House. I remember being so furious but I can’t really remember. Who was president was it Clinton or W? We’ve known about all this stuff and I have also been incandescent with rage ever since.

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
MELA's avatar
MELA
1d

Fucking hell! I’m so fucking sick of all this shit! And they just keep on like it’s nothing!

Who isn’t in on this, by this point?!. I don’t trust anyone in government anymore.

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