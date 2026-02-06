Please do me, and every neighbor you love, a favor and download this resource from the International Center for Nonviolent Conflict (ICNC): Popovic’s A Guide to Effective Nonviolent Struggle. If you’re wary about clicking on my links, just search it out yourself. It’s free from the ICNC.

We need to start planning, NOW, a response to any attempt to take away the people’s right to choose their leaders. Nations who get to the stage we’re at and who don’t have a plan when elections get jacked end up under decades of authoritarianism.

Do you want decades of this? Do you want your kids and grandkids to live under this?

Look at what they’re doing to our immigrant neighbors.

Look at what they’re doing to our trans and BIPOC neighbors.

Look at what the Epstein class is doing to little kids.

The Time to Act Was Yesterday—The Second-Best Time to Act is NOW

Once more, if we miss this critical chance to organize a response to electoral skullduggery, we will end up under DECADES of authoritarianism. If we plan now, we can reclaim our democracy, bruised and broken as it is, in around three years. This is according to Peter Ackerman’s The Checklist to End Tyranny. I recommend also reading his work, alongside Gene Sharp’s From Dictatorship to Democracy. Make it your second full-time job to organize your communities. That is the only way out of this mess, neighbors. Normalcy bias will get people killed. The thing that will doom us is thinking other “leaders” will swoop in to organize us. They most certainly will not. Privileged people, like our electeds at the Capitol, are often the last ones to realize we’re rat-fucked, because they’re too insulated from harm, and even when they do see it, they don’t have the organizational chops to lead a pro-democracy resistance, because their entire careers have relied on being palatable to a system that is now being weaponized against them. They’re flailing; they don’t have an answer for what to do when the system fails. I know you’re seeing this, too. Don’t wait on them. There are so many people, around the world, who have been here before, and they’ve already helped us to plan.

Download and read the resources I link to above, especially Popovic’s A Guide to Effective Nonviolent Struggle, which is more like a workbook to help us plan a grand strategy of resistance.

Share it with your friends, neighbors, coworkers, and civic groups.

Don’t rely on the algorithm alone; the online is being weaponized against pro-democracy movements. Move around it. Email it to people. Text it to them. Better yet, invite them to a book club.

There should be a pro-democracy bookclub, focused on planning and organizing, in every zip code.

We still have a chance to un-fuck this situation, but we need to organize ourselves. There are millions of us. If we get on the same page, we will become an unstoppable force, but you don’t get to sit on the sidelines no more.

There’s a place for everyone, and it’s imperative you get offline and make a plan.

Sometimes the most courageous thing we can do is be honest about where we’re at and what history requires of us.

FWIW, I created The Daisy Chain Map [below] after reading Popovic’s A Guide to Effective Nonviolent Struggle.

I did all this work during the summer, when everyone else was saying, of fascists, “They can’t do this!”

Babes, our entire democratic system runs on the honors system, and there is no honor among thieves and child rapists.

They’re playing for all the marbles, and so must we.

The Daisy Chain Map isn’t the entire grand strategy. You have to tailor that to your locale. It’s meant to help you get in formation. I suggest you use it.

I get it. I’m just some lousy community college prof. But unlike politicians and professional bloggers, I’m not chasing you down for dollars or donations. I’m out here chasing down democracy. LFG!

While you’re at it, download this resource, too.

I didn’t write this solid gold pro-democracy resource. Dr. Hardy Merryman did. I encountered it in an ICNC training, and there wasn’t a downloadable handout, so I created one myself here.