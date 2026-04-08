your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Mary Robinson's avatar
Mary Robinson
11h

Definitely abusive. He has progressed from abusing children and the vulnerable to graping and grabbing all of us. He has forced himself on us and slaughtering us. And just like battered wives, we have to fight him ourselves. The powerful and wealthy are cowards. Perhaps they have too much to lose.

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Terri Seagull's avatar
Terri Seagull
12h

You are right on about the consistency of abusers. It doesn't magically change. You (or in this case, we) need to divorce the abuser!

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