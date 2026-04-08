your taco jokes are a sign of adapting to abuse. i need you to stop adapting, immediately. it’s a trap.

do not normalize this moment and keep going. this isn’t a talking point or a joke about tacos. threatening mass murder on 91 million people is insane.

i need to tell you something about domestic abusers: they always escalate.

this man is a child rapist and sexual batterer. he is a sadist, who praises violence.

he tells you exactly what he’s going to do before he does it. you laugh uncomfortably and make jokes about his threats. then he actually does the thing he said he was going to do. you numb out. he abuses you in a new way. he’s done this on loop. it’s what dark triads are best at: keeping people frozen in cognitive dissonance. that is how they get away with their abuse: you tell yourself it isn’t real and then, when it is real, you adapt to it and keep moving. by staying trapped in the pattern, you teach him what you’re willing to accept. we cannot accept threats of mass murder.

the trick is to refuse to adapt. adapting to abuse is a trap. that’s how we get stuck in an chaotic loop with a domestic abuser—someone who just threatened mass murder.

we have to leave him.

he has to leave our house now.

and, listen. it doesn’t matter if he tells you tells you we’re stuck with him. we’re not.

there may not be “rules” on the books for the divorce we need to have. but we will not abide an abusive system that tells us we can’t get a divorce from a homicidal maniac.

like survivors the world over, we will write new rules as we go.

our collective, global survival depends on telling a different story and seeing it through— come what may. it’s down to us.