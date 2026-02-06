The depravity content— its creation and its circulation— need to stop. We can report on a white Christian nationalist, child-raping techno-fascist regime without amplifying their messages of white supremacist and gender-based terror.

I call on my neighbors to vigorous in making men and white people in your lives uncomfortable when they even hint at disrespect toward racialized minorities, women, gender-expansive people, and children. Because that kind of environmental pollution, which allows men and white people to get away with narrative violence, leads to the exact kinds of abuses now evident in the Epstein class and their white Christian nationalist supporters.

The fatal calculus is assuming the rich are uniquely pre-dispositioned to cruel depravity. This kind of abuse is everywhere, it is endemic, and it is not entertainment.

A valued reader asked where I stood when it comes to sharing images out of the genocide in Palestine. This is a good question, and I want to use that question to amplify a critical distinction worth pointing out:

Our Palestinian neighbors want us to know what is happening to them. They are crying out for help.

There is a stark difference between bearing moral witness to violence and amplifying white Christian nationalist terror, through gendered and racialized violence.

To amplify the words of a survivor amplifies the survivors’ and the martyrs’ dignity. To amplify the unhinged fascist worldviews helps to debase the dignity of their victims— especially when done as a form of click-bait, outrage-chasing, and meme-generating content.

The question hinges upon whether one amplifies the perspectives of the harmed or the cruelty of the abusers. One must take a stance in the face of fascism; there are no neutral bystanders in the face of fascist violence, only colluders.

