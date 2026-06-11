your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
9h

Thank you for this. Once again 🌸

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Art Harrison's avatar
Art Harrison
10h

Hi… just followed on recommendation from another interesting person. I hope you’ll forgive my not pledging financially to your stack, (you’ll perhaps notice I don’t even try to monetize my own content) but I’m a senior living on a disability pension and have little to spend. I do, however, enjoy your writing and hope you’ll forgive don’t mind my tagging along.

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