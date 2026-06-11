I keep seeing all of these posts from men with podcasts, all lifelong Democrats, who share articles, in despair, saying: “Can you believe Democrats abandoned their promises again?!?” And here’s the thing, lads. Yes. I can believe it, because Democrats (even at their best) have always been a center-right party.

If you haven’t seen it already, consider watching one of my more popular videos on this subject, called “The Tomato, the Worm, and the Wasp: A Lesson.” There’s a solution to this problem, and it requires disengaging from red and blue bullshit and eating both parties alive from the inside— which is exactly how nature teaches us to deal with threats to our collective wellbeing.

They have never cared for the popular will of American voters; they just have a glossier veneer over their sociopathy and use marginalized people like a shield— claiming to be for us on the campaign trail to mobilize votes. When they get into office, they go about lining their pockets with corporate bribes.

There is a reason Bernie Sanders is an Independent— and even he’s a centrist, within the context of other semi-functioning democracies. I don’t think many white Americans are really ready to face the fact that shit is so fucked, because neither of our major parties represent the will of the people. That is by design.

Before we proceed, I include this tedious disclaimer for the blue-no-matter-who crowd, who bursts a capillary in my comments shouting: DO YOU WANT THE OTHER SIDE TO WIN?

No, Steve, I don’t want the openly criminal, unabashed fascist party to win, but the other side is, if I may, also fascist. Democrats, like Republicans, don’t have a “heart for servant leadership.” That’s cute. No, they have a heart for money and self-enrichment. I said what I said, and I say it as a lifelong Dem voter and tireless volunteer for their party—stuck in a goddamn loop of Stockholm’s. But at least I have the presence of mind to know exactly who the Democratic party has always been (at least in my lifetime).

Pay attention to their fucking votes, people.

Politicians get away with this shit, because you’re drawn to glossy people who can pay to make their indiscretions disappear from the internet and you’re easily led by coordinated swift-boating of people who actually do care.

Democrats do not give a shit about you; hey never have. If they did, we would live in a very different country because, if they actually delivered on their promises to the people, their party would be flooded with enthusiastic voters, and Republicans themselves would go extinct.

The entire point of this rigged two-party system is for one side to play good cop to the other side’s bad cop— and whenever there is a movement to overwhelm the Democratic party with progressive voices, both Republicans and Democrats work together to pillory the voices of actual servant leaders.

If you haven’t grasped this by now, you simply don’t want to.

Consider listening to Sarah Kendzior’s timely advice on political discernment.