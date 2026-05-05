I do not understand worshipping the rich. They’re profoundly uninteresting, jaw-droppingly sociopathic, and, often, don’t have the good sense god gave a turnip.

So no, I don’t care what they’re eating, what they’re wearing, what their exercise regime is, what their definition of success is, what they’re selling, what they’re reading, what their houses and cars are like— none of it. I do not care.

I’m sick of the class propaganda sold to us as culture. We do not have to accept these people’s bullshit as if it’s nectar from the gods.

In the world we live in, rich people are a moral affront. Hoarding resources is a pathology, not something to emulate. It’s not enough they grift on actual working people, but then they have the audacity to want to be celebrated for being shallow mammon-chasing miscreants. Hell no.

We prop these horrible people up, and we can take them down by pulling away our participation in their gospel of wealth ponzi scheme. You are not a temporarily embarrassed billionaire. Wealth is not success, nor is it happiness. Just look at these miserable losers, all pumped full of plastic and needing vanity pieces in high-profile media, just so that they can feel you admire them.

Screens have weakened our discernment. We have been socialized to lap up whatever media is handed to us, without ever questioning if there are other visions of a good life that are worth telling. Please, stop wanting what these assholes tell you that you ought to want. Think for yourselves. Articulate your own standards of what is good and turn your admiration toward that.

If you have a defense of wealth, tell it to me when a camel passes through the eye of a needle.