your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Jenni's avatar
Jenni
2d

I have litterally stopped using my hair dresser who I had been using for years when I found out she bought a tesla bc she loves Elon Musk. Idk how to tell her I think she's a dumbass.

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
Joy Ramsey's avatar
Joy Ramsey
2d

Very good. I would pledge you money, but I can’t afford a dime right now. You are very talented.

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