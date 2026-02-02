democracy is a verb! — by flightlessblrbs

CALL TO ACTION: Write to Republican Governor Mike DeWine and demand he step in to protect our Haitian neighbors, who have been living here under protective status in Ohio and who are poised to be hunted down by a violent, masked, lawless paramilitary. If it’s during business hours, call his office at 614-644-4357, and do everything you can to help our neighbors.

This call to action is personal to me. I have had the pleasure of teaching a number of Haitian refugees at my college campus, and the thought of any of them cruelly being hunted down by body-snatchers is not acceptable.

Governor Mike DeWine is from Springfield. He knows this is wrong and he has institutional leverage to stop this, but he is choosing cowardice. But that does not mean he cannot be pressured!

I encourage everyone, whether or not you’re in Ohio, to contact the Governor’s office (ASAP). Here’s the email form to write Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Here is what I wrote to Governor DeWine, feel free to use the following letter as a template:

Dear Governor DeWine, I demand that you stand up for our Haitian neighbors who have been living in Springfield, Ohio on protected status. You yourself are from Springfield. You know JD Vance lied about the Haitian community there; he admitted himself that he was lying for political points. The removal of our Haitian neighbors’ protected status essentially allows a masked paramilitary force, with a history of violence, to hunt down a once-protected people in our country. This is a profoundly cruel breaking of one’s bond to a vulnerable group— and to Ohioans themselves, who object to this anti-Christian and anti-American ethnic cleansing. The very fact that you can remark that Vance’s fictional crusade against Haitians is a “mistake,” while not intervening to help our neighbors-- and also telling Ohioans we cannot engage in our First Amendment rights to protest a fascist targeting of our neighbors is, simply, beneath you. It is also complicity in fascism and, as an Ohioan, I want you to know that I see and object to your moral cowardice. I write to share a chorus of objections from my fellow Ohioan neighbors, who demand you change course. You have an opportunity to speak out for our Haitian neighbors, and for the people of Springfield, Ohio, who will be devastated by this violence. None of this manipulation of people’s documentation is actually legal. It is naked white supremacy, weaponizing legal loopholes in order to ruin a vulnerable group’s lives. This lawless expression of white nationalism will also render a once-thriving community of Springfield into chaos. You are abandoning not just our Haitian neighbors, but all the people of Ohio. I also want you to know that this cowardice on your part, which you could reverse, is a matter of international news. Your leadership isn’t just observed at the state and federal levels. International journalists are documenting your response to this crisis. The world is abundantly aware that what is taking place here is not immigration enforcement. It is domestic terrorism-- it is a threat that anyone in the USA could be next. It is a breach of the social contract and an affront to humanity. Please know that if I survive this anti-American moment and live to tell about it, I will remind people until the end of my days that Governor Mike DeWine had a chance to stand on his values and protect Haitian neighbors but chose, instead, to bow to the whims of a catastrophically unpopular President. While your political career may be in its twilight, your legacy goes on forever. You will be remembered not for the arch of your career but for how you behave when history knocks at your door. This is the moment that will define how history remembers you. I encourage you to use your power for good and be remembered as a true Ohioan, and true American, or be reviled as a man who sold out his country.

human decency compels you to intervene!

I know many of you are likely in a chronic freeze state and doom-scrolling (which is a sign of freeze, by the way). I understand the siren call of memory-holing a kind human cruelty you cannot bare to witness. But we must witness it AND intervene, in any way we can. You are not helpless here! Take one or more of the following actions below:

I urge you to take five minutes and use your voice and advocate for our Haitian neighbors.

If you have a list here on Substack, I encourage you to repost some version of this message and share it to your own subscribers so that more people will get involved.

Finally, if you are near Springfield, Ohio, please consider getting more directly involved. See the link for an upcoming training of volunteers who are committed to helping our neighbors.

to continue unimpeded, fascism relies on our need for “normalcy”— which keeps us in denial + uninvolved

This is NOT normal immigration enforcement. They are sending our neighbors to concentration camps. This is ethnic cleansing and domestic terrorism. You must intervene!

Don’t just take it from me: listen to what Timothy Snyder has to say about this targeting of our Haitian neighbors— and how much it mirrors of pogroms of the Holocaust.