your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ's avatar
TJ
11h

All done all 11 of them - this needs to end

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by your weirdo friend and others
Gretta's avatar
Gretta
12h

done. done. and done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by your weirdo friend
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 weirdo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture