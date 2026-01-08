Y’all, the fact that this regime is circling wagons this fast around the same narrative and seeking to smear Renee Nicole Good is proof they know they did something very wrong. Cold blooded murder is wrong, and innocent people don’t corroborate lies with lightning speed. Abusers do, though.

What we saw with our own eyes is that a masked federal agent lost his temper and shot a woman to death. That’s what happened. Once more with feeling, a masked federal agent murdered a woman in cold blood. If you want to make sure that doesn’t keep happening (because IT WILL if we don’t stop it), we have to put the pressure up.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is pointing us to our agency! Watch, below, as she introduces a motion, on the Federal Law Enforcement Oversight Committee, to subpoena footage of Renee Nicole Good’s death.

The vote was split 50/50 and the motion failed. But don’t collapse yet! Look at the data:

There are 7 Republicans on the committee but only 4 Democrats on the committee. That means two Republicans voted in favor of a subpoena. They only needed one more vote! That means there’s room to put pressure on the Federal Law Enforcement Oversight Committee!

THREE CALLS TO ACTION + SOLIDARITY

1. We must contact each committee member + demand another vote!

Here’s a script for contacting the Federal Law Enforcement Oversight Committee:

My name is [name], and my zip code is [zip]. I am calling regarding Congress-member [name’s] work on the Federal Law Enforcement Oversight Committee. I demand the Federal Law Enforcement Committee once again take up Congresswoman' Pressley’s motion to subpoena the unredacted, unedited footage of Renee Nicole Good’s death at the hands of a masked federal agent. I urge you to solicit footage from every single neighbor at the scene of her death, so that the committee can triangulate data and make sure evidence hasn’t been tampered with, given this administration’s history of evidence tampering, as we have seen both with the Epstein files and the recent AI slop being used to cover the tracks of this masked murderer. I watched the video. It is clear. A violent man couldn’t control his temper and murdered a woman in cold blood. It is reprehensible that this murder was enabled by my tax dollars, and I demand you DO something about it. Renee Good had a six-year-old child, whose life will never be the same. Congress cannot continue to support an administration that wantonly preys on women and children. Enough is enough. Subpoenas, truth, and accountability now!

Contact the Federal Law Enforcement Oversight Committee Now!

Note: Stars below highlight Democrats on the committee. Call them all, regardless of whether you think they’ll listen.

Rep. Clay Higgins (Chair): 202-225-2031 *Rep. Summer Lee (Ranking Member): 202-225-2135 Rep. Paul Gosar: 202-225-2315 Rep. Andy Biggs: 202-225-2635 Rep. Nancy Mace: 202-225-3176 Rep. Scott Perry: 202-225-5836 Rep. Lauren Boebert: 202-225-4761 Rep. Brian Jack: 202-225-5901 *Rep. Wesley Bell: 202-225-2406 *Rep. Lateefah Simon: 202-225-2661 *Rep. Ayanna Pressley: 202-225-5111

2. Contact Your Electeds + Governor to Demand Legislation to Unmask Federal Agents

Next, call your Senators and your Congress-member and demand they introduce legislation to unmask ICE so that these men don’t feel like they’re above the law and accountable to no one. Call your Governor and demand they introduce similar legislation to unmask ICE, CPB, and all other federal agents.

Masked unidentifiable men roaming the streets endangers our communities, and it is up to US to put an end to this.

I don’t care if your electeds are all Republicans. Call them anyhow!

3. Donate + Share the Fundraiser for Renee Nicole Good’s Traumatized Widow + Child

This is a vetted fundraiser for Renee Good’s widow and child. If you have the funds to donate, please do so. If you don’t have funds, share the link.